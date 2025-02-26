India U20 women end Pink Youth Cup campaign with defeat against Russia

Manavgat: The India U20 women's team ended their Pink Ladies U20 Youth Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat to Russia at the Emirhan Sport Center in Manavgat, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Russia scored twice inside the first 17 minutes and added another soon after the restart before India created a handful of opportunities to get on the scoresheet but ultimately came out empty-handed. The Young Tigresses had beaten Jordan 2-1 and Hong Kong 1-0 last week.

For India, these friendly matches were part of their preparations for the SAFF U20 Women's Championship and the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will take place in July and August, respectively.

It was an end-to-end start, with both India and Russia having a go at each other's defence in the first 10 minutes. While Lhingdeikim saw her 20-yard effort dip on top of the net, Arina Shuba forced Moirangthem Monalisha Devi to make a one-on-one save.

Gradually, Russia began to exert control and India was pinned inside their defensive third. Getting on the end of a free-kick from Tatiana Danilochkina, Mariia Nachaeva headed into the far corner to open the scoring in the 15th minute. Less than two minutes later, Polina Pavlova doubled the lead with a solid 20-yard half-volley that rocketed into the top corner.

After that blitz, India regrouped and dished out a better defensive performance until the end of the first half. However, Natalia Perminova got Russia on the scoresheet again just two minutes after the restart, side-footing a cutback from 10 yards out.

India became desperate to get something from the game and ventured forward more frequently. That turned out well for Joakim Alexandersson's side as they were not only able to create a host of chances, but also prevent any further damage as Russia were kept busy inside their half.

Lhingdeikim, who scored against Jordan, came the closest to getting a goal for India. The 17-year-old turned her marker inside out and took a low shot with her left foot. The goalkeeper was beaten but Iuliana Kamorina produced a superb goal-line clearance to deny her.

Lhingdeikim also saw a curling right-footed free-kick saved at the far corner by Uliana Obukhova. Sibani Devi and Pooja, who scored the match-winners against Hong Kong and Jordan, respectively, missed the target by a whisker.

Sibani showed good presence of mind to intercept a ball in the Russian box but sent a left-footed shot over the crossbar. Pooja took a first-time shot on the turn just outside the box but it sailed inches over the target.

In the dying minutes of the match, Neha's corner landed perfectly for Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, who volleyed it over from six yards. Ultimately, there was no consolation goal for the Young Tigresses, who wrapped up the Turkey tour with two wins and a defeat. (ANI)