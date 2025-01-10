Chennaiyin FC Coach Owen Coyle Frustrated After Odisha FC's Late Comeback in Thrilling Draw

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle voiced his frustration at not securing all three points against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, saying that their opponents did not really threaten them.

After a goalless first half, the Marina Machans surged ahead with a two-goal lead within the opening eight minutes of the second half, thanks to Wilmar Jordan Gil's brace from Connor Shields' assists. Chennaiyin FC seemed on track for a comfortable win, but Odisha FC's new signings helped them mount a resilient comeback. Forward Dorielton pulled the visitors closer with a close-range finish, while the other new recruit, Rahul KP, played a part in the stoppage-time equaliser. His overhead kick struck the post, took a deflection off goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, and found its way into the net.

While the Scottish head coach acknowledged his team's strong performance, he expressed disappointment at not walking away with all three points. They remained in 10th position with 16 points from 15 games.

"The boys were absolutely brilliant (tonight). We knew Odisha FC should retain a little bit of possession, but they did not really threaten us. They had counter-attacked in the first half one or two times, but nothing of any note, with a few chances to get in front," Coyle stated at the post-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

"I think probably a draw was fair at half-time. In the second half, we came out and scored two unbelievable goals. We could have scored a few more. Jordan (Gil) hit the post at 2-0 to make it 3-0. Later, Jordan needed to square it to try to play Daniel (Chima Chukwu) in. He maybe took it himself that time (as well)," he added.

"My frustration and my disappointment obviously is not getting the three points. But again, and this is the thing that's a frustration for all coaches in the league," the head coach shared further.

Colombian forward Wilmar Jordan Gil made his return to the starting XI and showcased his clinical finishing, finding the back of the net once again.

Connor Shields, stepping up as captain in Ryan Edwards' absence, provided two perfectly timed assists for Gil, who made no error in converting.

Coyle expressed his satisfaction with Gil's return to full fitness and commended Shields for yet another outstanding performance.

"We had fit and healthy Jordan playing because when Jordan was on his scoring run, doing really well, and then he had trouble with some thigh injury, and the medical staff tried to manage him as best they could, but ultimately it was getting too much, that's why he missed some games," he added.

"But we got him fit and healthy, and you see tonight what Jordan can bring with, and Connor (Shields)'s running power and his desire. He was obviously captain tonight again, and he has immense pride because he loves the club, I think he produced a real captain's performance. (It was), inspirational, not only in the runs but in all the other work he does. I mean, he ran and worked his socks off," Coyle commented. (ANI)