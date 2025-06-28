Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari ruled out of FIFA Club World Cup

Orlando: Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari has been ruled out of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup due to a hamstring injury, the Saudi club announced on Saturday.

He scored the opening goal of Al-Hilal's 2-0 victory over Pahuca on Friday to seal the round of 16 spot in the 32-team competition. The four-time Asian champions finished second behind Real Madrid in Group H.

“Medical tests have confirmed that Salem Al-Dawsari has suffered from a hamstring injury. He will be undergoing a treatment and rehabilitation program that will last between four to six weeks,” Al-Hilal said in a statement on X.

Al-Hilal will now take on defending champions Manchester City in round of 16 on Monday.

“In important moments, big players turn up. Thanks to God, I have very good numbers this year, but what is most important is the team and the group. I have been breaking records and look forward to breaking more in the future."

"We will now focus on the next game and the round of 16," Al-Dawsari had said to local media, with Al Hilal having advanced unbeaten to the Round of 16.

With Italian Simone Inzaghi at the helm in his first assignment with the club, after leading Inter Milan to the UEFA Champions League final, defender Kalidou Koulibaly said the Al-Hilal players have adapted to Inzaghi's methods despite the tactician having had not much time work on tactics.

“Inzaghi is a top coach. I got to know him in Italy and played against his teams a lot. He had a great run with Inter Milan, making it to the Champions League final twice and winning the Scudetto.

"We haven't worked with him much in training, but his ideas are clear. He gets us to watch plenty of videos, and we chat a lot about tactics. Now we're seeing the impact on the pitch,” said Koulibaly to FIFA.com.

“When you play with either two or three at the back, it's all about defending well. The main thing is not to concede any goals.

"Our top priority is to stop them from getting on the scoreboard because we know that when we attack, we can take the lead at any moment. We all have to give our all for the team,” added Koulibaly.

With just a goal - from the penalty spot - and six shots on target in their first two matches, Al-Hilal knew they had to be deadly against Pachuca and the mercurial Al-Dawsari got the ball rolling with the opener in the 22nd minute, with Marcos Leonardo following suit deep into stoppage time.

--IANS