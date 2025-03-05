AFC Challenge League: East Bengal FC take on FC Arkadag in QF first leg

Kolkata: East Bengal FC are gearing up to take on FC Arkadag of Turkmenistan in the first leg of the AFC Challenge League quarter-final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, as per the official website of ISL.

The Red and Gold Brigade topped Group A with two wins and a draw when they travelled to Bhutan for the group-stage fixtures in October-November. Their strong performance in the tournament reignited hope after a shaky start to their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, helping them reshape their season.

Currently, East Bengal FC are on a four-match unbeaten run, securing three wins and a draw. However, their latest result--a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC in Kolkata on Sunday--ended their push for an ISL playoff spot. Now, eager to turn disappointment into determination, the team will shift its focus to making a deep run in continental competition.

With a rich history of success on the Asian stage, East Bengal FC will look to build on their legacy and take a crucial step toward the semi-finals. The last time the Red and Gold Brigade played in a continental competition, they made it to the AFC Cup semi-finals in 2013. While their group-stage performances--especially a commanding win over Bashundhara Kings and a decisive victory against Nejmeh SC--were impressive, the real test begins now.

"The AFC Challenge League is a competition that has a dimension that is not national, it is international, so the scope and the visibility and whatever we can do well in this quarter-final can have a big impact on the name of all of us and especially on the name of the club," said East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon at the pre-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Standing in their way is FC Arkadag, a club that has been nothing short of dominant since its formation in 2023. The Turkmenistan outfit has won back-to-back Yokary League titles with a perfect record and secured consecutive Turkmenistan Cup victories. Their only setback came in the AFC Challenge League, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Kuwait's Al-Arabi in the final group-stage match.

"It is so important for East Bengal and for the country because we will represent India in Asia and we will try to do our best and try to beat FC Arkadag," said East Bengal FC captain Saul Crespo, who accompanied Bruzon at the press conference.

East Bengal will be banking on their passionate supporters to make a difference. The fans turned up in huge numbers to back the team in Bhutan, and now, with home advantage on their side, they will look to create an electrifying atmosphere in Kolkata as the Red and Gold Brigade aim to advance further in the tournament.

"We want every single fan of East Bengal to be here tomorrow, cheering for the team and feeling proud that our club is representing the Indian flag on the international stage," Bruzon said.

"So, the task is huge, but don't doubt that we are going to be up to the mark on the pitch, and we are going to try to make everybody happy and proud by getting the best possible result," he added. (ANI)