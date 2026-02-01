Football: Riera appointed head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt until 2028

Berlin, Feb 1 (IANS) Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed the appointment of Albert Riera as their new head coach on Saturday, handing the 43-year-old Spaniard a contract running until June 2028 as the Bundesliga club looks to reset its sporting direction ahead of a demanding phase.

Riera will officially take up his post at the top-tier Bundesliga club on Monday, succeeding Dino Toppmoller, who was dismissed in mid-January following inconsistent league results that left Frankfurt drifting in mid-table and searching for renewed momentum.

"With Albert Riera, we have deliberately chosen a coach who stands for modern, intense and attacking football," said Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche, reports Xinhua.

The former Spain international arrives from the Slovenian side NK Celje, where he enjoyed a successful spell.

"He brings international experience, a clear playing philosophy, and a very structured approach to his daily work with the team. Albert impressed us in our discussions with his tactical depth and strong communication, and we are convinced that his profile fits both the club's current situation and its long-term requirements," said Krosche.

Frankfurt confirmed that an agreement was reached with Celje after negotiations, with the German club paying a transfer fee for Riera, whose release clause was reported to be reduced. The coach will take charge of his first match next Friday away at Union Berlin, a fixture eagerly awaited by supporters.

Riera will be joined in Frankfurt by assistants Pablo Remon Arteta and Lorenzo Dolcetti, both of whom worked alongside him in Slovenia. Existing assistants Jan Fiesser and goalkeeping coach Jan Zimmermann will remain part of the staff.

As a player, Riera made more than 400 professional appearances, representing clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City, and Galatasaray, and earned 16 caps for Spain. He will take charge of Celje for the final time on Sunday before moving to Germany.

