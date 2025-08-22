Football: Isak transfer saga is a lose-lose situation for Newcastle United: Eddie Howe

Newcastle, Aug 22 (IANS) With tensions between Alexander Isak and Newcastle United pouring out onto social media in recent times, with the Swedish striker claiming the club broke its promise, which resulted in him losing trust in the team, head coach Eddie Howe stated the entire saga is a ‘lose-lose situation’ for the club.

Isak does not wish to play for Newcastle again, but with three years remaining on his contract, Newcastle rejected a bid in the region of 110 million Pounds from Liverpool. The 25-year-old was not part of pre-season training with the club and has been training away from the first team.

"I'm not a fortune-teller, I've got no way of knowing what will happen in terms of getting some finality on the situation. The club has to act in the best interests of Newcastle United, and it will do that in every situation. I think it's a lose-lose situation for us to a degree, as I don't think we can come out of this winning.

"It's a difficult situation to manage in the sense of what he's contributed to the football club and how professional he has been. It's been an unfortunate couple of months that look like it's coming to an end soon,” said Howe in his pre-game press conference.

After being held to a goalless draw in their opening week fixture at Villa Park, Newcastle return home to St James Park to take on defending champions Liverpool on Tuesday (IST).

Despite all the friction, Howe does believe Isak can return to the team, but only if he is 100 percent committed to the club.

"If Alex is to play for Newcastle again, he has to be totally committed, and I don't think it works any other way. That question is for another day, but any player who puts on the shirt and steps out onto the pitch has to give his all for the team.

"My reaction [to his statement] was disappointment in that these things are being made public. For me, all of these things should be face-to-face between the club and the player. It doesn't reflect well on the club or Alex, and I think from the club's perspective, they felt they had to reply, but for me it was a sad moment,” he added.

