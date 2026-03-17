Football: Hansi Flick terms Barcelona as his last club

Madrid, March 17 (IANS) FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday that he does not expect to work again after leaving the club, while also insisting it is not the right time to discuss a new contract. Flick, 61, is under contract with Barcelona until June 2027, but after winning reelection as club president Sunday, Joan Laporta said he hoped the German would extend his stay by at least another year.

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Asked about his future at a pre-match news conference ahead of Barcelona's Champions League last-16 tie at home against Newcastle United, Flick said he had spoken to Laporta, who told him it was "important to have a structure that gives stability," reports Xinhua.

However, when asked about signing an extension, Flick replied: "I don't think it's the right time ... Everyone knows I'm very happy here, but I need to talk to my family. There will be time to talk, but now is not the moment."

"It's clear that I love working here. The most important thing is that I feel that I have a great family: I have the support of Barcelona, but this is football. I'm here to help achieve the best level," continued Flick, who also reassured supporters that he was "not thinking about going anywhere else."

"This will be my last club, my last job, and I'm delighted," he added, before turning his focus to Wednesday's game, which follows last week's 1-1 draw in Newcastle.

Barcelona escaped with a 1-1 draw in Newcastle a week ago, thanks to Lamine Yamal's 95th-minute penalty after an underwhelming display at St. James' Park, leaving Hansi Flick's side as the clear favourite for the return leg.

Flick rested Yamal and Fermin Lopez for Sunday's 5-2 home win over Sevilla, and the comfortable nature of that victory allowed him to withdraw other key players such as Pedri, Joao Cancelo, and Marc Bernal in the second half to give them much-needed rest.

The Barcelona coach admitted Sunday that Pedri needs careful management to avoid a relapse of the muscle problems he has suffered this season, although with Frenkie de Jong still sidelined, the Spain international is expected to start Wednesday night.

--IANS

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