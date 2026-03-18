Football: Borussia Dortmund show interest in re-signing Jadon Sancho from Man United

London, March 18 (IANS) Eight-time German league winners Borussia Dortmund have shown interest in re-signing England-born Jadon Sancho on a free transfer from Manchester United, who bought him to his home country in 2021 and sent him on loan deals to Chelsea and Aston Villa in recent seasons.

Read More

The 25-year-old Sancho, who was born in Camberwell, Greater London, and made his name at former Bundesliga winners Dortmund, is out of contract at United this summer, and he's unlikely to be offered a new deal, according to media reports in England.

Dortmund thus want to take back Sancho to Germany, where he made his name as a teenager.

Jadon Sancho, the 23-time England international, is currently on loan at Aston Villa, his third spell away from Old Trafford since joining the Red Devils for £73million in 2021. Sancho's switch to Villa was a dry loan, with no option to buy included, www.mirror.com.uk reported on Wednesday.

Although Villa boss Unai Emery recently hinted at keeping the forward, Dortmund are keen on bringing back the player who made his debut for them in 2017.

According to a report in The Times, after choosing not to target any wingers last summer - due to Nico Kovac's insistence on playing a 3-4-2-1 formation - the Dortmund manager has changed his mind and approved a move for Sancho.

The report said that the former Dortmund star would, however, need to take a significant pay cut on his £300,000-a-week wages at United in order to secure a return to the Signal Iduna Park. Sancho made his name with the Bundesliga club, which signed him from Manchester City in 2017.

The report also added that Kovac's side has cash in reserve for the summer transfer window after deciding to let the contracts of Julian Brandt, Niklas Sule, and Salih Ozcan run out. Dortmund will therefore save roughly £21million in annual wages and is optimistic that they can convince Sancho, who's free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club from abroad.

--IANS

bsk/