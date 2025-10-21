Football: Bayern Munich extend Vincent Kompany's contract until 2029

Berlin (Germany), Oct 21 (IANS) Bayern Munich have confirmed the contract extension of head coach Vincent Kompany, securing his services until June 2029. The announcement comes after the club's 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in "Der Klassiker" and just one day before its UEFA Champions League encounter with Club Brugge on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Belgian, who joined Bayern in the summer of 2024 after leaving English side Burnley, has enjoyed a remarkable start to life in Munich.

In his first season, he guided the Bavarians back to Bundesliga glory, reclaiming the title from Bayer Leverkusen and adding the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup earlier this year. His leadership has since driven Bayern to their best-ever start to a season, winning all twelve of their competitive fixtures so far and setting a new club record, reports Xinhua.

"I'm deeply grateful and honoured for the trust Bayern have placed in me," Kompany said following the announcement on Tuesday. "It feels like I have been here much longer than a year. From the very beginning, I have felt at home at this club. We have started a wonderful journey together, and I am determined to keep working hard with my players to achieve even more success."

Bayern president Herbert Hainer described the new deal as "a strong signal of continuity and stability," emphasising that Kompany has earned immense respect from the players, club leadership, and fans alike.

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen credited the Belgian for "bringing back the joy and unity" within the squad, noting that "a real team has grown under his guidance, one that plays dominant and attractive football."

Sporting director Max Eberl echoed those sentiments, praising Kompany's character and long-term vision: "When we hired Vincent, we had a clear idea of where we wanted to go. He has proven to be the perfect fit, ambitious, calm, and inspiring. He unites everyone at Bayern, both on and off the pitch."

Kompany's numbers underline his impact: across 67 competitive matches, he has led Bayern to 49 wins, nine draws, and only nine defeats. His Bundesliga record, 32 victories in 41 games, equates to an impressive 2.51 points per match, second only to Pep Guardiola in league history.

Bayern currently top the table, five points ahead of runner-up RB Leipzig, and will look to continue its flawless run when it visits Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

--IANS

bsk/