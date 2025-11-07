Foden and Bellingham return as Tuchel names England squad for November internationals

London, Nov 7 (IANS) England manager Thomas Tuchel has recalled Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham for the November international break fixtures against Serbia and Albania, while Bournemouth’s Alex Scott has earned his first senior call-up.

Foden’s return marks the end of an eight-month absence from the national side. The Manchester City star, who last featured for England in March, has rediscovered his best form in recent weeks — capped by a brace in City’s Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham, meanwhile, is back after being surprisingly omitted from Tuchel’s October squad. The Real Madrid midfielder had declared himself fit and available at the time, and his recall was widely expected after his consistently dominant displays in Spain.

Tuchel has also rewarded 22-year-old Alex Scott for his standout performances with Bournemouth this season. The midfielder, who has previously represented England at U19 and U21 levels, winning European titles with both age groups, will now have the opportunity to make his senior debut.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton returns after missing the last two squads due to injury, while Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon, who was a fitness concern following a midweek knock against Athletic Club, has been cleared to join the camp.

Among those missing out are Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, all of whom featured in the previous squad but have been omitted this time. Danny Welbeck also misses out, while Ollie Watkins has been sidelined with an ongoing injury issue — leaving Harry Kane as the squad’s only recognised centre-forward.

In goal, Nick Pope replaces James Trafford, joining Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson in the three-man goalkeeping unit.

The defensive lineup includes John Stones, Reece James, Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Jarrel Quansah, Djed Spence, and Nico O’Reilly— the latter continuing his rapid rise after strong domestic performances.

England will first face Serbia before taking on Albania, as Tuchel looks to continue his unbeaten start since taking charge.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Jarrel Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones.

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Alex Scott, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka.

