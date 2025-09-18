Focus on Perry, Matthews, Lauren Bell, Ghosh, alongside Andrew Flintoff in Women’s T20 World Cup campaign

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday launched a bold new global marketing campaign – Catch the Spirit – igniting excitement ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will take place on home soil next summer.

Featuring world-class stars Ellyse Perry (Australia), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Lauren Bell (England), and Richa Ghosh (India) — with a special cameo from cricket legend Andrew Flintoff — the campaign showcases the infectious energy a country feels when a World Cup comes to town.

The tournament is set to offer hundreds of thousands of fans the chance to see the world’s best cricketers in action at world-class venues up and down the country, and is a huge opportunity to propel women’s cricket firmly into the mainstream.

The campaign launch coincides with tickets going on general sale for the competition. England and Wales will play host to the best cricketing talent with 33 matches over 24 days from the tournament opener on 12 June at Edgbaston, Birmingham, to the final at Lord’s on 5 July. With demand already high across all matches, fans are encouraged to secure tickets early for what promises to be a historic moment in women’s sport.

England fast bowler, Lauren Bell, said: “For me, Catch the Spirit means big crowds, big moments and big energy! Watching the girls win the 2017 World Cup is what motivated me to become a cricketer, and the opportunity to inspire fans across the country next summer is huge.

“We’ve seen the amazing impact the Lionesses have had on football, particularly after their home Euros – and we want this to be cricket’s moment!”

Australia's all-rounder, Ellyse Perry, added: “World Cups are not just about the action on the field — it’s about the vibe it brings to cities, communities and families. Any world cricket event is special, and next year’s tournament promises to be incredible. Fans won’t want to miss out!”

From packed stadiums to grassroots celebrations, Catch the Spirit invites fans to embrace cricket’s atmosphere, energy, and inclusivity. India’s Richa Ghosh shared: “It’s all about the fans — the energy, the cheering, the noise. It’s going to be amazing to play in England and feel that vibe.”

West Indies all-rounder, Hayley Matthews, summed up the tournament's mainstream appeal: “Once upon a time, people used to say ‘watch women’s sports to support it’ whereas now I feel like people have recognised that it’s entertaining in its own right! It’s fun, it’s exciting, and this World Cup is going to be huge.”

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said: “This campaign captures the energy of a World Cup and the spirit of global competition, brought to life by some of women’s cricket’s biggest stars and the unmistakable charisma of Freddie Flintoff. With world-class players from across the globe, and an incredible atmosphere that England and Wales will bring, next year’s tournament promises unforgettable moments for fans everywhere. This campaign is a celebration of that infectious spirit!”

