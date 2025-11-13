FMSCI National Racing Championship heads for grand finale in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Nov 13 (IANS) After months of intense competition and close finishes, the FMSCI National Racing Championship is preparing for its grand finale here at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on November 15 and 16.

Now in its 28th edition, the championship is India’s oldest racing event. Excitingly, Freddie Spencer, the American racing icon, three-time MotoGP World Champion, and MotoGP Hall of Fame inductee, will join the race weekend.

From rookies aiming for their first podium to seasoned professionals competing for championship titles, the finale offers thrilling races across all categories: LGB Formula 4, Novice Cup, Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, and the new Levitas Cup. The event will also feature the penultimate round of the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, as part of the Indian Racing Festival 2025.

India’s premier single-seater category, LGB Formula 4, is also the longest-standing class in the National Racing Championship, acting as a vital link between karting and formula racing. It remains the foundation of Indian single-seater racing and thoroughly tests drivers' skill, precision, and racecraft.

After Round 2, Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing) leads with 53 points, followed by Dhruvh Goswami (MSport Racing) with 45 points, and Mehul Agarwal (Dark Don Racing) with 28 points. Strong performances by experienced drivers at Kari Motor Speedway have kept the championship fiercely contested as the final round approaches to determine the 2025 National Champion.

The FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, part of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF), returns to Kari for its penultimate round, featuring a fiercely competitive field. Kenyan Shane Chandaria (Chennai Turbo Riders), French driver Sachel Rotge (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru), South Africa’s Luviwe Sambudla (Goa Aces JA Racing), India's Ishaan Madesh (Kolkata Royal Tigers), and Saishiva Sankaran (Speed Demons Delhi) are all strong contenders heading into the weekend.

The championship continues to highlight exciting wheel-to-wheel racing, with all drivers competing in identical Ligier JS F422 cars, making driver talent the key factor in performance.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, sponsored by [sponsor], is set to be the highlight of the season as competitors on the powerful GT-R650 bikes gear up for an intense Pro-Am clash in the final round. In the Professional category, Bengaluru’s Anish Shetty leads with 57 points, while defending champion Navaneeth Kumar from Puducherry is in second place with 36 points, closely followed by Kayan Patel from Mumbai with 34 points.

In the Amateur division, Bryan Nicholas from Puducherry leads with 69 points, ahead of Johring Warisa from Umrangso with 45 points and Kabir Sahoch from Vadodara with 33 points.

The GT-R650S have provided thrilling slipstream battles throughout the season, and with two races remaining, fans can expect high-speed duels, tactical moves, and aggressive racing until the very end.

The Levitas Cup, India’s newest single-make racing series, launched this season with identical, performance-tuned Maruti Suzuki Ignis cars. Featuring 14 skilled drivers across rookie and gentlemen classes, the championship has provided close, skill-focused racing.

As the final weekend approaches, the Rookie title race remains open, with Ashwin Pugalagiri from Madurai and Balaji Raju from Chennai tied at 32 points, while Nihal Singh from Gurgaon is close behind with 27.

In the Gentlemen category, Jai Prashanth Venkat from Coimbatore leads with 38 points, followed by Ram Charan with 28, and Yokeshwaran Krishnavelu with 21, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion.

The Novice Cup, India’s entry-level single-seater racing series, has served as a platform for rising talent. The last two rounds featured tight, wheel-to-wheel competition in 1300cc Swift-powered cars. After Round 2, Abhijit Vadavalli (Momentum Motorsports) leads the championship with 34 points, just ahead of Lokithlingeash Ravi (DTS Racing) with 32, and Prathik Ashok (DTS Racing) with 28.

With only six points separating the top three, the final weekend is set for fierce battles, where consistency, composure, and a perfect race start could be decisive, as even a small mistake could change the outcome.

