Fisher, O'Rourke, Tickner return to NZ squad for Bangladesh white-ball series

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) New Zealand has strengthened their pace attack with the return of Matt Fisher, Will O’Rourke, and Blair Tickner.

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All three have been named in the Blackcaps squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh later this month.

These fast bowlers are making their comeback after injuries disrupted their home summer. O'Rourke returns from a back issue to join the ODI squad. Fisher is back from a shin injury for the T20Is, while Tickner, who had an ankle problem, is included in both formats.

Blackcaps head coach Rob Walter welcomed their return and highlighted their hard work. “Will, Blair, and Matt have been working very hard over the past few months to get themselves back on the field and in contention for selection, and we’re pleased to have them back in the group. With the amount of cricket being played today, having depth in our bowling is crucial. Having players of this quality return is great for our side.”

The squads also include off-spinning allrounder Dean Foxcroft, who is back in the white-ball setup for the first time since April 2024.

Playing for the Central Stags in the 2025–26 domestic season, Foxcroft played a significant role in their run to the Ford Trophy final, finishing as the competition's fourth-highest run-scorer.

With regular white-ball captain Mitch Santner occupied with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Test skipper Tom Latham will lead both squads.

Several players earned their spots after strong performances for New Zealand A in Sri Lanka. This includes Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, and Ben Sears. Clarke and Jayden Lennox particularly impressed during New Zealand’s historic ODI series win in India earlier this year.

The coaching staff will have Walter supported by Jonny Bassett-Graham, Brendon Donkers, and Josh Tasman-Jones for the tour.

The Blackcaps are set to leave New Zealand on April 13, with the first ODI scheduled for April 17.

Squads:

ODI:

Tom Latham (C), Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young

T20I:

Tom Latham (C), Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Bevon Jacobs, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

--IANS

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