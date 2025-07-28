FIM Bajas World Cup: Harith Noah finishes fifth at Baja Aragón 2025

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) India’s Harith Noah, representing the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team, delivered a gritty and determined performance to finish overall in the 450cc category of the FIM Bajas World Cup at Baja Aragón 2025.

Over the course of three challenging stages across the Spanish desert terrain, Harith clocked a total time of 7:16:32.0, placing him among the elite finishers in a field stacked with top international competitors.

Held from July 25 to 27 in Teruel, the 41st edition of Baja Aragón tested riders with its demanding mix of high-speed gravel tracks, rocky climbs, and soaring summer temperatures, true to its reputation as one of the most iconic events on the rally-raid calendar.

Harith’s finish came as part of a competitive top five, which included fellow Sherco TVS rider and rally veteran Lorenzo Santolino Sánchez of Spain, who clinched the overall victory with a time of 6:38:59.0. Lorenzo was followed by Neels Theric of France and Javi Vega Puerta of Spain. Konrad Dabrowski of Poland, riding for Duust Rally Team, finished fourth, just ahead of Harith in fifth.

Speaking after the race, Harith Noah said, “It feels great to finish strong at Baja Aragón. This rally is never easy; it’s fast, unpredictable, and physically tough. There was a lot of dust, but I stayed calm and focused on having a clean race. After everything earlier this year, I just wanted to ride clean, stay focused, and enjoy the race. I’m happy with how I felt on the bike, and this result gives me confidence heading into the next part of the season.”

The result is particularly meaningful for Noah after a disrupted start to his 2025 season. In January, he was forced to withdraw from the Dakar Rally following a wrist fracture sustained during the Prologue. He returned to action in May at the South African Safari Rally (W2RC Round 3), but a crash on Stage 1 (May 18), following a collision with a jackal, resulted in another fracture in his right hand, cutting short his comeback.

Having completed his rehabilitation, Noah’s performance in Spain marks a confident return to competitive form. While Baja Aragón is not part of the W2RC, it served as a valuable opportunity for Noah to test his fitness, regain rhythm, and prepare for the remaining rounds of the World Rally-Raid Championship, including the BP Ultimate Rally Raid in Portugal (September) and Rallye du Maroc (October).

