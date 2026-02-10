FIH Pro League: Tom Boon hat-trick helps Belgium stage second-half comeback to beat Argentina

Rourkela (Odisha), Feb 11 (IANS) Former World and Olympic champions Belgium produced a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Argentina 5–3 in the FIH Pro League men’s hockey match at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Argentina started the match on a strong note and took an early lead through Tomas Domene, who converted a penalty corner in the 2nd minute. Nicolas della Torre doubled the advantage in the 9th minute with another penalty corner. Argentina added their third goal in the 24th minute, once again from a penalty corner, to go 3–1 ahead and dominate the first half.

Belgium, however, responded with determination and resilience. Star forward Tom Boon led the comeback with a brilliant hat-trick, including a spectacular overhead strike just before the end of the first quarter, which lifted his team’s morale and changed the momentum of the game.

In the second half, Belgium intensified their attacking play and displayed clinical finishing. Two successful penalty strokes further strengthened their lead and sealed the victory for the Red Lions.

Despite several acrobatic saves by Argentina goalkeeper Tomas Santiago, the South American side could not stop Belgium’s relentless pressure in the latter stages of the match.

The Belgian players wore black armbands as a mark of respect for teammate Thibeau Stockbroekx’s father, who recently passed away, adding emotional significance to their impressive performance.

With this victory, Belgium strengthened their position in the Pro League standings. At the same time, Argentina will look to bounce back quickly in their upcoming matches, including their next encounter against hosts India.

