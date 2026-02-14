FIH Pro League: Belgium beat India 4-2 in Rourkela leg rematch

Rourkela, Feb 14 (IANS) Alexander Hendrickx scored a brace of goals as India suffered a 4-2 defeat against Belgium in the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 on Saturday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. This is India's third successive defeat in this leg of the FIH Pro League, which included a 0-8 drubbing at the hands of Argentina in their previous encounter.

This was the second meeting between the two teams in this leg, with Belgium having won the earlier fixture 3-1. Alexander Hendrickx (14’, 17’) led the charge for the visitors with a brace, supported by goals from Hugo Labouchere (11’) and Arthur de Sloover (15’). India showed improved defensive character in the second half by keeping a clean sheet, but strikes from Aditya Lalage (24’) and captain Harmanpreet Singh (37’) were not enough to overturn the early deficit.

Belgium kicked off the proceedings and immediately established control. While India’s Hardik Singh excited the crowd with an early forward run, the hosts struggled to test the Belgian defense. India thought they had taken the lead in the 7th minute, but the goal was disallowed.

Belgium quickly capitalised on the momentum, earning their first penalty corner in the 11th minute, which Labouchere successfully converted. The pressure continued, and in the 14th minute, Hendrickx doubled the lead with a powerful drag-flick from another penalty corner. Despite Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera making a crucial foot save moments later, Belgium struck again in the final minute of the quarter. Opting for a variation on their third penalty corner, a sequence of short passes set up de Sloover to make it 3-0.

Belgium picked up right where they left off in the second quarter. Earning their fourth penalty corner in the 17th minute, Hendrickx made no mistake with his drag-flick to extend the lead to 4-0. Desperate for a response, India pushed forward. The breakthrough came in the 24th minute when Abhishek dribbled past the Belgian defense and fired a shot. Although goalkeeper Loic Van Doren made the initial save, Aditya Lalage expertly poached the rebound to pull one back, making it 4-1. Belgium earned a fifth penalty corner in the dying moments of the half, but the strike went off target.

The third quarter saw a more balanced contest. In the 36th minute, the Indian defense successfully cleared Belgium's sixth penalty corner. Moments later, a brilliant run by Sukhjeet Singh earned India a penalty corner of their own. Captain Harmanpreet Singh stepped up and masterfully converted the chance in the 37th minute, scoring his first goal of the 2025-26 season to reduce the deficit to 4-2. The teams went toe-to-toe for the remainder of the quarter. Karkera made a solid save against another Belgian penalty corner, and Van Doren denied Harmanpreet’s strike from India's second penalty corner in the 44th minute.

India started the final quarter with urgency, nearly making it 4-3, but Van Doren produced a superb save to deny them. Two minutes later, Indian goalkeeper Pawan stood tall to thwart a dangerous Belgian attack. As the clock ticked down, Belgium shifted to an ultra-aggressive approach to close out the game. Pawan made a massive double save in the 56th minute to keep India’s hopes alive, but despite their best efforts to find space in the final two minutes, the resolute Belgian defense held firm to secure the victory.

India will play their final match of the Rourkela leg on Sunday against Argentina at 7:30 PM IST.

