FIH Men’s Pro League: India win 3-1 in shootout against Australia to conclude Hobart leg

Hobart, Feb 25 (IANS) After a close 1-1 draw in regulation time, India finished their Hobart segment of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 on a positive note with a 3-1 shootout victory against Australia, earning the bonus point. Shilanand Lakra (51') scored for India, while Captain Jeremy Hayward (49') put Australia on the scoreboard. During the shootout, Shilanand Lakra, Maninder Singh, and Vishnukant Singh successfully converted their attempts, and young goalkeeper Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar made vital saves for India.

The match started with a very close contest in the first quarter. Australia held the majority of possession, but India stayed resilient with strong defense and effective counterattacks. India's goalkeeper, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, made key saves early to keep his team in the game. India earned their first penalty corner in the 11th minute, but Amandeep Lakra's dragflick was blocked by the first rusher. Soon after, India created another significant opportunity from the left side, but Abhishek's shot towards the goal narrowly missed.

The teams remained level throughout the second quarter. At the 16th minute, Abhishek skillfully controlled the ball inside the circle and passed to a teammate in front of goal, but Manmeet Singh's shot was saved by the Australian goalkeeper. Later, in the 25th minute, Australia earned a penalty corner, but India's Suraj Karkera made an impressive save with his stick to prevent the hosts from scoring.

India secured their second penalty corner in the 38th minute, but Araijeet Singh Hundal's attempt was easily stopped by the Australian goalkeeper. Moments later, the young forward received a pass from Amit Rohidas from behind, but his deflected shot missed the goal by inches. Australia earned consecutive penalty corners in the 42nd and 45th minutes. During the first, Joel Rintala's drag flick hit the post, but India's Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar made a vital save on the line, followed by another block on the rebound. The Indian goalkeeper maintained his strong form with another save to clear the third-quarter penalty corner.

The scoring started in the final quarter when Australia took the lead with a penalty corner converted by Captain Jeremy Hayward at 49 minutes. Down by one, India quickly responded in the 51st minute with a crucial equalizer. Hardik Singh launched the attack with a sharp pass to Abhishek on the right side. Abhishek advanced and delivered a precise pass to Poovanna Chandura Boby, who perfectly set up Shilanand Lakra (51’) in front of the goal. Lakra seamlessly scored, leveling the match for India.

With momentum firmly in their favor, India pushed aggressively in attack, earning multiple penalty corners and generating several good chances in the final minutes. However, neither team was able to score, and the match headed into a shootout without a winner.

India won against Australia 3-1 in the shootout, with Shilanand Lakra, Maninder Singh, and Vishnukant Singh each converting their chances. Additionally, India's young goalkeeper Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar made three crucial saves during the shootout, securing the bonus point.

--IANS

vi/