FIH Hockey WC Qualifiers: Indian women’s hockey team to face Wales for SF spot

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) Following two thrilling matches, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team prepares to compete against Wales in their last Pool B game of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Wednesday. With a Semi-Final berth at stake, India leads the points table with four points and an impressive goal difference.

The top two teams from the pool will advance. India will qualify for the semi-finals if they win or draw against Wales. If India loses, they will remain with four points, and their qualification will then depend on the result of the Scotland versus Uruguay match. In that case, their spot might come down to goal difference.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team has had a commendable run so far. They started the tournament with a convincing 4-0 victory over Uruguay on March 8, and yesterday, they narrowly missed winning after a 2-2 draw against Scotland. Young forward Sunelita Toppo has been a standout, scoring in both games. Attackers Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal have also performed well, registering goals and creating numerous scoring chances.

The defense at the back remains solid, with goalkeeper Bichu Devi making vital saves repeatedly. Playing in front of a lively home crowd in Hyderabad has also provided the hosts with a significant boost of energy.

Reflecting on the team’s performances so far, captain Salima Tete said, “After the opening two games, there is positivity in the team. The young players are taking their opportunity and have been doing very well. The team is relishing playing freely, and that is a very good thing for us.”

“We want to qualify for the World Cup and become champions. That’s what we talk about when the team is together and that’s our goal,” she added.

India have a strong record against Wales, leading their head-to-head matches 5-1. Nevertheless, Wales is determined to secure its first victory of the campaign, making India’s focus crucial to ending the pool stage on a high note.

