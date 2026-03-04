FIH Hockey WC: Baljeet Kaur backs India’s young squad ahead of qualifiers

Hyderabad, March 4 (IANS) As the Indian Women’s Hockey Team prepares for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana, 24-year-old midfielder Baljeet Kaur is among the players eager to make an impact and assist India in qualifying for the World Cup.

“Our goal is to win and qualify for the World Cup. We want to perform well and give our best so that we can bring a medal for the country,” Baljeet said.

Baljeet also thinks the current team has the right mix to accomplish something significant. “There are many young and speedy players in the team and it’s a very good combination. The flow within the group is good and the fitness level is high,” she noted.

Baljeet reflected positively on the team's training preparations ahead of the tournament. “The camp went very well and the training sessions were good. We worked on different aspects, including our shooting, and everything progressed well,” she shared.

She also pointed out the areas she concentrated on before the tournament. “Before coming to the camp, one of my main focus areas was improving my fitness, and I worked a lot on that during the training period,” Baljeet added.

Baljeet’s hockey journey started over ten years ago in her village Kaka Kandiala, Punjab, while she was in seventh grade. What initially sparked her curiosity quickly grew into a strong passion for the sport. “I started playing hockey in 2012. My uncle’s daughter used to play hockey, and I would always ask her where she was going early in the morning. She would tell me she was going to the ground to practice, and that sparked my curiosity and made me want to start playing as well,” Baljeet recalled.

Motivated by her dedication to the sport, Baljeet transferred to a school in Tarn Taran, which offered improved training and competition opportunities. Her achievements quickly led to her selection for the Junior National Camp in 2017, a significant milestone in her development.

Nevertheless, the journey faced obstacles. Growing up in modest circumstances, she often struggled to access equipment and resources in the early stages of her athletic career. “It was not easy for us to play hockey because our family couldn’t afford the equipment. People around us and in the community helped us a lot by providing hockey sticks and shoes. My siblings and I are very thankful to them for supporting us during those early years,” she said.

Baljeet made his debut in the senior Indian team in 2022, but he acknowledges that the journey since then has had its ups and downs. “Since 2022, sometimes I have been in the team and sometimes I have been out of it. My goal is to keep improving and continue playing for India – that is the only thing on my mind,” she explained.

Baljeet, known for her aggressive style and quickness in the midfield, has believed these traits have been part of her personality since childhood. “You can describe me as an aggressive and speedy player. That aggression comes from within, when I see someone doing something well, I feel that if they can do it, then I should be able to do it too,” she said.

Despite initial scepticism, especially from villagers who thought she should prioritize studies, Baljeet stayed committed to her hockey journey. “People used to say that I should stop playing and focus on my studies, but my family eventually supported me and they still do. That support means a lot,” she added.

India will start their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana, with a match against Uruguay on March 8. They will then face Scotland on March 9 and Wales on March 11.

--IANS

vi/