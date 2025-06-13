FIH appoints former player Mike Joyce as Director General

Lausanne (Switzerland), June 13 (IANS) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced the appointment of Mike Joyce, who had been heading the Education and Development Department of the sport's world governing body for the last seven years, as its new Director General.

Himself a hockey player and coach with the English and Swiss Hockey Associations, he brings a wealth of experience in sports and the Olympic movement, which involves, among others, roles at the International Olympic Committee, FIH, and England Hockey. He is also a former Chair of the GAISF Membership Commission.

As part of his responsibilities, Mike Joyce will focus on strategic work, lead the FIH Team, and ensure the implementation of the decisions and policies of the FIH Congress, Executive Board, and President, the FIH informed in a release on Friday.

The FIH also created two new positions, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Sports Officer (CSO).

The COO will provide dedicated leadership for day-to-day operations, overseeing the Executive Office, Finance, HR, Legal, and IT Departments. The role ensures continuity and institutional knowledge in the management of internal functions and strengthens the senior management structure as FIH evolves and prepares for future challenges. FIH Interim Senior Operations Director Diana Capsa will take on this role.

The CSO position replaces and expands upon the current Sports Director role, overseeing the Sport, Events, Development, and Education departments, reflecting the increasing need to align these functions under a unified vision and drive innovation and excellence across all levels. Seasoned hockey administrator and Official Elisabeth Furst has been appointed as Chief Sports Officer.

All three appointments were confirmed by the FIH Executive Board at their meeting currently taking place in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Commenting on the appointments, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: “I would like to congratulate Mike Joyce and wish him well for this exciting mission. With his experience, professionalism, and passion for the game, I’m sure we have the right person to help FIH reach the next level.

"I look forward to intensifying our already great collaboration. I’m also very happy with the creation of the positions of Chief Operations and Chief Sports Officers as they will strengthen our executive leadership and ensure operational excellence within FIH. Congratulations to Diana Capsa and Elisabeth Fürst. They will thrive in their new roles,” he said.

FIH Director General Mike Joyce added: “I am deeply passionate about the incredible sport of hockey, which has given me over 45 years of great memories and exciting challenges. I am exceptionally honoured and humbled to have been given the opportunity to help shape the future of the FIH and of hockey in this exciting role, and am looking forward to working with a great FIH team, Executive Board and President.”

--IANS

bsk/