FIFA WC qualifiers: Haaland scores as Norway beat Estonia; Belgium survives Wales scare

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Erling Haaland scored his fourth goal in as many qualifiers to keep Norway perfect in Group I as they maintained their 100 per cent record with a 1-0 win over Estonia in Tallinn in the UEFA qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Norway dominated the first half but had to wait until the 62nd minute when Haaland finally made one of Norway’s glut of chances count. The forward’s initial effort came off the crossbar, but he reacted quickest to turn home the rebound and seal a joint-best fourth goal in UEFA qualifying.

Stale Solbakken’s men sit top of Group I, six points ahead of chasing Israel while Estonia remain on three points just above bottom-placed Moldova.

Meanwhile, Belgium let a three-goal lead slip before eventually winning a topsy-turvy match 4-3 against Wales to clinch their first win of UEFA qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 26.

A Romelu Lukaku penalty and further strikes by Youri Tielemens and Jeremy Doku gave the Red Devils a deserved lead inside the opening half an hour. Wales spent most of the opening period penned inside their own half but found a route back into the game through a spot-kick of their own, as Harry Wilson netted in stoppage time, FIFA reports.

Craig Bellamy's side were quickest out of the blocks after the break and reduced the arrears further when Brennan Johnson and Wilson combined down the right and fed Sorba Thomas to side-foot home. That trio linked up again in the 69th minute, as Thomas headed Wilson's cross into the path of Johnson to nod in an improbable equaliser.

Lukaku looked to have won it for Belgium when he scored with ten minutes to go, but his strike was disallowed following a lengthy VAR review. It wouldn't matter, however, as Kevin De Bruyne stole in at the far post and volleyed in Belgium's winner with less than three minutes on the clock. Rudi Garcia's side move up to third and just three points behind their opponents who have played two games more.

Elsewhere, Italy maintained their perfect record against Moldova, defeating the visitors 2-0 in Reggio Emilia in coach Luciano Spalletti’s final match.

Moldova almost took a shock lead within ten minutes when striker Ion Nicolaescu flicked a beautiful header inside the far post. However, VAR saved the Italians’ blushes. With the half winding down Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori hit a sweet volley low to the near post, giving Italy a 1-0 lead going into the break.

Shortly after the interval, Italy doubled their lead through Andrea Cambiaso. The Juventus midfielder calmly finished inside the penalty area after Sandro Tonali failed to make contact with Ricardo Orsolini’s cut-back from the byline.

