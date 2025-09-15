Few vacant spots in Test team could be filled via India A series, says Panchal

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) While the cricketing world’s attention is still fixed on the Men's T20 Asia Cup in the UAE, some curious eyes will be glued to the action in Lucknow when Shreyas Iyer leads a 15-member India A squad against Australia A in first of two multi-day matches starting on Tuesday.

The two-game series represents more than just being another India A series – it’s a golden opportunity for some of the players to stake their claims for Test team selection and keep themselves in frame for a long run in the set-up.

Former India A and Gujarat batter Priyank Panchal believes the significance of this series cannot be overstated, especially with several Test spots up for grabs ahead of India’s home series against West Indies in October.

“I think the most important thing about India A series is that you get to play against all those players who play international matches or are going to play them again. So, opponents are obviously well prepared and at the same time, they are also playing for their country.”

“So, they are their country's best player and it is important for all the players to just rise on this occasion because it gives you a lot of confidence when you perform. Obviously, it will be live - so it will give you a lot of confidence in terms of your skill and selection.”

“So, the most important thing about India A series is that it is going to be like this. Australia always come well prepared and generally, their bowlers are very tough. They bowl to you in one area and they test you like anything.”

“So, they are very tough side and from our end, performing against this team is really important. Whoever performs, that player might get to play in the coming series or something because as we all know, there are a few spots left now in this Test team. So, I think those places might get fulfilled from here,” said Panchal in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

For Iyer, who last donned the Test whites in February 2024 against England in Visakhapatnam, this series offers a vital chance to present his case for selection in the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies starting on October 2 in Ahmedabad. Iyer will be eager to remind selectors of his capabilities with the red ball.

"I am so grateful to see Shreyas here coming back and I have tweeted about Shreyas that he should be playing the India series, not this one for India A because he has definitely climbed this ladder. But I would say it is important for him also because I think he has been doing really well with performances for the last many years - like this IPL and obviously before that also," Panchal observes.

The squad features an intriguing blend of established names and rising stars. First-choice Test players KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj have been included, though only for the second match, starting on September 23.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who suffered a knee injury during the Test tour of England, is also included, along with Prasidh Krishna, B Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran. N Jagadeesan, who was called up for the final Test against England as Rishabh Pant’s replacement, also makes the cut.

“I am just looking forward to seeing all the young players - like Sai Sudarshan, (Ayush) Badoni and Devdutt Padikkal are there. So, I am really excited to see them performing on this occasion. It will be in Lucknow - so, you might get red-soil wicket and all the players will come with full preparation.”

“I think these are the players who are very young and we can see them playing for India in the next few years. So I am very much excited to see all these players - like Badoni and Devdutt Padikkal. Shreyas Iyer obviously is an experienced player and captain.”

“But I am also looking forward to seeing him score many runs. Sai Sudharsan has played a Test series in England and his performance there definitely gave him a lot of boost and confidence. So, it is important for him also to just perform at any cost,” he said.

The bowling department presents a well-balanced attack with seamers Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Thakur, and Gurnoor Brar complemented by spin-bowling all-rounders Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey, and Tanush Kotian. The inclusion of Khaleel is noteworthy, given India's long-standing search for quality left-arm pace bowling options in Tests.

“It's a good decision to have that mix of experienced players in a bowling unit. Like Yash Thakur has done well in Ranji Trophy and it is really important to reward all those performers who have been performing really well in Ranji Trophy and domestic circuit.”

“So all the bowlers who have been performing are getting a chance. At the same time, Khaleel Ahmed is there, and in the Indian team, we need a left-handed bowler. So they must be looking for something in Khaleel Ahmed. In all, we need left-handed bowlers to play a vital role because for many years, we have not seen that bowling type in our Test team.”

“Obviously, Arshdeep is playing white-ball cricket, but has not yet played for the Test team. So, it is important to prepare all those players and in that context, this Australia series will be important for everyone - including Khaleel Ahmed and Yash Thakur,” he further said.

Panchal signed off by cautioning that Australia A will arrive well-prepared and determined for the series. “The Australian team comes with a lot of preparation. They prepare really well, and they play against fast bowlers really well. So, it is important that fast bowlers have to prepare a lot.”

“At the same time, I think how to out batters is also important because generally Australians play well against fast bowlers and on Indian wickets, they struggle with spinners. So, I hope wickets are like that in which everyone – spinners and fast bowlers – get help, and for the batters also.”

