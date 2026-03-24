Feels like hard work is being recognised: Hardik, Navneet on Hockey India Annual Awards nominations

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) As Hockey India gears up to host the Hockey India Annual Awards 2025 on 27 March in New Delhi, Indian hockey stars Hardik Singh and Navneet Kaur expressed their gratitude and motivation after being nominated for the prestigious Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2025, saying it feels like their hardwork is being recognised.

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In addition to the top honour, Hardik Singh has also been nominated for the Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2025, while Navneet Kaur is also in contention for the Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2025, underlining their consistent performances over the past year.

Both players have been instrumental in India’s success on the international stage in 2025. Hardik Singh played a key role in India’s gold medal-winning campaign at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, helping the team with strong midfield performances. Meanwhile, Navneet Kaur was a vital part of India’s impressive run at the Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025, where the team clinched the silver medal courtesy of the six goals scored by her in the campaign.

She also achieved the milestone of 200 international caps during the tournament. She also recently delivered a strong performance at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana, where India won silver, with Navneet Kaur finishing as the third-highest goal scorer with four goals and being named 'Player of the Tournament.'

Speaking about his nomination, Hardik said, “It feels really good to be nominated for the Hockey India Annual Awards. Whenever an athlete gets nominated for such awards, it feels like their hard work is being recognised. The dedication and passion you put in every day gets acknowledged, so it’s a very special feeling.”

Reflecting on his favourite moment from the past year, he added, “Winning the Asia Cup in Bihar was very special. It was an important tournament for us because our momentum before that wasn’t great. It was a tough challenge, but we came together as a team and overcame it. I felt my individual performance was good as well so that tournament stands out for me.”

Speaking about his consistency and dedication towards the sport, Hardik shared, “I love hockey and I’m very passionate about what I do. For me, it’s about giving my 110% on and off the field. My teammates and family have always supported me and that’s what helps me express myself through hockey.”

On the road ahead, he added, “I am extremely motivated for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games. You don’t often get the opportunity to play three World Cups in a row, and very few players have achieved that. If I get the chance to play my third World Cup, I will give it my all.”

Navneet also expressed her happiness after being nominated. She said, “I would like to thank Hockey India for hosting the Hockey India Annual Awards every year. It feels very good and motivates the players. I am really happy to be nominated for the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year and the Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year."

“I would like to thank my family and my teammates who have always supported me, both on and off the field. Their belief in me means a lot,” she added.

Looking back at her most memorable moment from 2025, Navneet Kaur shared, “Last year, our Asia Cup was a very good tournament. We played really well and it was special for me because I completed 200 matches for India. Of course, we couldn’t win the final, but our performance as a team was very strong and that remains a memorable moment for me.”

Opening up about her strong run of form over the last few months, she said, "There is no secret, it’s just continuous hard work. I’ve been focusing on improving my game for the past few years, whether it is working on my penalty corner flicks or playing more freely in matches. Of course, experience also plays a key role."

Looking ahead, Navneet Kaur added, “I am always excited and motivated when it comes to major tournaments like the FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games. We prepare for years for these moments and I am looking forward to giving my best for the team.”

--IANS

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