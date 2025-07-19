FC Barcelona make loan offer to Man Utd for Marcus Rashford: Report

Barcelona, July 19 (IANS) FC Barcelona are in advanced stages of completing the signing of England forward Marcus Rashford on loan. Barcelona, who have actively been scouring the transfer market for a left forward, have made an offer to bring Rashford on board for the 2025-26 season, with a proposal that includes an option to buy. The player is keen on the move, as reported by The Athletic.

Barca had agreed on personal terms with Nico Williams before the Spain international opted instead to stay at Athletic Club and sign a new contract until 2035.

Rashford had made 15 Premier League appearances for Man Utd in the 2024/25 season and also scored in head coach Ruben Amorim’s first match, a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on 24 November, before adding two more in a 4-0 win over Everton a week later. He had not played since being left out of the squad for the Manchester derby on December 15, after a falling out with the Portuguese head coach, before signing for Aston Villa on loan in February, where he went on to score four goals in 17 appearances before a hamstring injury forced him to end his season in April.

Manchester United are struggling in the transfer market, given they need to clean house before looking to spend big. With players like Antony, Jadon Sancho, Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho having made it clear they want to leave Old Trafford this summer, the England forward’s loan may provide the solution.

Rashford’s potential move also comes a day after, The Athletic reported that the Red Devils have agreed to sign Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo in a deal worth up to 71 million Pounds has finally been struck between the two parties. The Cameroonian is expected to complete his medical on the weekend before his announcement can be made official.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/