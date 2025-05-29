Faruque Ahmed reveals government asked him to step down as BCB chief

Dhaka, May 29 (IANS) Bangladesh Cricket Board president Faruque Ahmed has revealed that the national government has requested him to step down from his position.

Faruque, who assumed the role following Nazmul Hasan's departure on August 21 last year, was summoned by Youth and Sports Affairs Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, who conveyed the message to him on Wednesday.

Faruque acknowledged the development and stated that he has not yet made a decision on whether he will resign. "The advisor said that they don't want to continue with me. I have not made any decision yet (regarding resignation). Let's see what happens," Cricbuzz quoted Faruque as saying on Thursday.

If Faruque chooses not to resign, the situation could become complicated. Forcing him out without a formal resignation might be considered government interference, which violates the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) code of ethics. In the past, the ICC has imposed suspensions on Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for similar reasons.

Former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam is reportedly the leading candidate to succeed Faruque. Currently serving as a development officer with the ICC, Aminul is expected to request a three-month notice period from his role before taking up the BCB presidency, likely after the board elections scheduled for October. His arrival in Dhaka earlier this week has only fueled speculation about an impending leadership change at the BCB.

As per Cricbuzz, Aminul has already met with senior government officials to discuss various matters, including his potential appointment as BCB president. Faruque, who played seven ODIs for Bangladesh, previously served as the BCB’s chief selector in two stints—2003 to 2007 and 2013 to 2016. He resigned during his second term due to disagreements over the expansion of the selection panel.

The National Sports Council (NSC) recently appointed Faruque and seasoned coach Nazmul Abedin as its new directors. Both attended a board of directors meeting at the Ministry of Youth and Sports following their appointments. This move replaced former directors Jalal Yunus and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam, with Yunus stepping down and Alam refusing to resign, leaving the matter in the NSC’s hands.

These changes come in the wake of Nazmul Hasan's resignation as BCB president, who has been in London with his wife since student-led protests erupted in the country after the dissolution of the Sheikh Hasina government.

