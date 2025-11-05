'Fabricated and devoid of any truth': BCB refutes 'scandalous claims' of captain Nigar Sultana beating up juniors

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Bangladesh Cricket Board has stated that it ‘categorically and strongly’ denies the claims made by women’s team pacer Jahanara Alam in a recent interview, which alleged captain Nigar Sultana Joty of misconduct, including physical assault of other players.

Speaking to the Bangladesh-based newspaper, the out-of-favour pacer Alam, who last played for Bangladesh against Ireland in December 2024 before being subsequently dropped from the team, made a shocking revelation that captain Sultana “beats up junior cricketers in the team a lot.”

“This is nothing new. Joty beats up the juniors a lot. Even during this World Cup, the juniors told me, ‘No, I won’t do this again. Then I’ll have to get slapped again.’ I heard from some people, ‘I got beaten up yesterday.’ Even during the Dubai tour, she called a junior into the room and slapped her," Alam told the Kaler Kantho, while also claiming the politics in the system has affected players in the team.

The BCB was quick to react to the issue and called Alam's remarks "baseless and fabricated".

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board has taken note of recent remarks made in the media by a former member of the Bangladesh women’s national cricket team, in which she has made a series of allegations against the current national team captain, players, staff and team management," BCB said in a statement.

"The BCB categorically and strongly refutes these allegations, which are baseless, fabricated and devoid of any truth. The Board finds it unfortunate that such derogatory and scandalous claims have been made at a time when the Bangladesh women’s team is showing commendable progress and unity on the international stage.

“The Board has found no evidence to support any of the claims made and stands firmly behind the team and its personnel,” the statement further read..

Alam, who has played 52 ODIs and 83 T20Is for Bangladesh, requested a break from the national side earlier this year due to mental health reasons and even asked to be kept out of the central contracts.

