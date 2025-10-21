Excited to start this new adventure', says Samir Zeljkovic on joining Punjab FC

Mohali, Oct 21 (IANS) Punjab FC have announced the signing of Samir Zeljkovic, who will be the club's first overseas signing, ahead of the AIFF Super Cup 2025, starting October 25 in Goa. Zeljkovic has been signed on a free transfer and penned a one-year contract with the club, after spending the last season with Radnicki 1923 in Serbia.

A Bosnia & Herzegovina international, Zeljkovic has the ability to play either as a centre back or a defensive midfielder and has experience playing in European leagues, playing in the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League qualifiers for his last club, Radnicki 1923. He was called up to the probable squad for the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League games against Italy and the Netherlands, and also for the friendly against Iran.

The 28-year-old is a product of the FK Sarajevo youth academy, where he spent six years before moving to Igman Konjic, where he made his senior debut in the second division of Bosnia in the 2017-18 season. He made his big move the next season to Velez Mostar, one of the biggest clubs in Bosnia & Herzegovina, for whom he made 149 appearances across five seasons. In 2023, Zeljkovic returned to his boyhood club, FK Sarajevo from where he was loaned to Uzbekistan Super League club Bunyodkor.

Speaking on the signing, Punjab FC Technical Director Nikolaos Topoliatis expressed his view, saying, “Our approach to recruitment has always been strategic by identifying players who not only fit our system but also bring strong character and professionalism to the squad. In Samir, we have a player with experience across Europe and Asia. We are confident Samir will not only elevate the performance level but also positively influence the development of our younger players.”

Zeljkovic is looking forward to starting this new journey in Mohali. "I'm excited to wear the Punjab FC colours and start this new adventure. It’s always special to join a club that’s building something meaningful. I’ve heard great things about Punjab FC’s vision for developing football in India, and I want to be part of that story. I know Indian football is growing fast, and this move felt like the right step for me, both as a player and a person. I’m ready to learn, adapt, and help the team wherever I can.”

--IANS

ab/bc