Ex-Southampton manager Russell Martin joins Rangers FC on three-year deal

Rangers FC have named ex-Southampton, MK Dons, Swansea manager Russell Martin as the club's new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 39-year-old saw off competition from the likes of former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard and Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide, who was assistant at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.

Martin has managed over 250 games in professional football at MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton, leading the latter to promotion to the Premier League in 2024.

Capped 29 times for Scotland, Martin’s playing career was extensive, not least as captain of Norwich City in the English top-flight, while he also had a short loan spell at Rangers in 2018. Joining Martin in Glasgow will be assistant head coach Matt Gill and performance coach Rhys Owen.

"It is a privilege to be named head coach of Rangers Football Club at the beginning of this exciting new chapter. I know what this club demands. From my time here, I had a taste of how special this club is, the expectation, the passion and the history. Now, as I return, I’m determined to bring success back, for the supporters, the players, and everyone inside this club," Martin said upon his appointment.

"I’m here to set standards, work hard and do my very best to earn the respect of the Rangers fans. There’s a lot to be done, but the goal is clear: win matches, win trophies, and give Rangers fans a team that they can be proud of. We want to play with bravery, to take the ball, to be aggressive, and to stand up in the big moments.

"Preparations for pre-season are already underway. I look forward to meeting the players and building a squad that our fans can believe in," he added.

Rangers, who are under new ownership following a US takeover led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, had sacked Philippe Clement after 16 months in charge in February, with former captain Barry Ferguson taking the team for the final months of last season.

Rangers sporting director, Kevin Thelwell said, "Through the many conversations Patrick and I have had with Russell in recent weeks, he has emerged as the outstanding candidate. Russell comes to Rangers with hard-earned experience. His time in the Premier League has sharpened his approach, both tactically and personally. He’s better for it, and we believe that will translate into the kind of leadership and performance our supporters expect.

"His teams play dominant football, they control the ball, dictate the tempo and impose themselves physically. They press aggressively and work relentlessly off the ball. These are all characteristics that we believe are required to be successful at home, away, and abroad."

