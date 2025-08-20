Ex-England coach Southgate, USWNT manager Hayes get PFA Merit Award

Manchester, Aug 20 (IANS) Ex-England men's football team coach Gareth Southgate and USA women's team manager Emma Hayes have been named the 2025 recipients of the PFA Merit Award, recognising their contributions to football and achievements.

Appointed England manager in November 2016, Southgate ended his tenure as one of the most successful managers in the nation’s history. One of only three managers to take charge of 100 matches, he led the Three Lions to four back-to-back major tournaments, including the finals of EURO 2020 and EURO 2024.

Before stepping up to the senior side, Southgate played a pivotal role in developing future stars as manager of England U21s. He is widely credited with breathing new life into the national team by integrating a new generation of young talent. Over his tenure, he handed debuts to 42 players - nearly double that of any other England manager.

He has overseen a period of unrivalled achievement by the men’s national team, and has been an outstanding ambassador for the game – forging genuine connection between the country, the supporters, and the players.

Hayes received the PFA Merit Award for her contributions to women’s football over the course of an illustrious career in England.

Hayes is rightly hailed as one of football’s most influential leaders; a serial winner whose 12-year tenure with Chelsea has left an indelible mark on the WSL and the women’s game globally.

As Blues manager, she led the club to a record-breaking seven Women’s Super League titles – including five in succession – five FA Cups, and two League Cups. She is also a two-time Best FIFA Football Coach winner, and a six-time winner of WSL Manager of the Season.

She has set the standard in women’s football – on and off the pitch – and her legacy continues now with the historic US Women’s National Team in the country where her coaching career began over two decades ago.