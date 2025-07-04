Ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey charged with five counts of rape

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by the Metropolitan Police Service.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5. The Ghanaian midfielder recently left Arsenal, on July 1, after not signing a contract extension with the Gunners.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge a man after a file of evidence was submitted by detectives.

“The Met has issued a charge and requisition to Thomas Partey, 32 (13/06/1992), of Hertfordshire, in connection with the following offences: Five counts of rape, One count of sexual assault,” read the statement by the Metropolitan Police.

Two of the counts of rape relate to one woman, three counts relate to a second woman, and the one count of sexual assault relates to a third woman.

Partey signed for Atletico Madrid in 2012 and made 188 appearances for the Spanish club, helping them win the Europa League in 2018 and La Liga in 2021. Arsenal signed Partey from Atletico Madrid on the transfer deadline day in October, 2020 after meeting his 45 million pound release clause. The midfielder went on to play 167 games for Arsenal whilst finding the back of the net on nine occasions and providing seven assists. He has 53 caps for the Ghana national team and has scored 15 goals for the African nation.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, said, “Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward.

“We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team. You can contact detectives about this investigation by emailing CIT@met.police.uk.”

--IANS

aaa/ab