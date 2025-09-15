Everyone at Chelsea is going to be ready for Bayern Munich: Moises Caicedo

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Moises Caicedo says the Chelsea squad are looking forward to their long-awaited return to the Champions League when they play Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening.

That game follows hot on the heels of a west London derby with Brentford that finished 2-2. Only an injury-time equaliser stopped Caicedo’s superb strike winning it for the Blues, and the Ecuadorian discussed his goal and the game as a whole afterwards.

“I knew what I was going to do. I was just thinking about shooting on goal. I did it and it was a great goal. I am going to keep going to help the team.

“Brentford play their football, putting the ball in the box, so it’s difficult. We tried to do our best but sometimes that happens. The reaction of the team was good – we needed to be patient and that’s why we could come back into the game,” said Caicedo.

Caicedo emphasised the impact substitute Cole Palmer had on his return, noting ‘he changed the game’, and he speaks for everyone when he says ‘we are happy to have him again’.

Although there is frustration at two points dropped late on, Caicedo expects to see a response in Bavaria when they take on the German giants.

“We are not happy because we didn’t win, but we are just thinking about Wednesday. For sure we are disappointed with the result, but now we have another game on Wednesday and we focus on that now. Everybody is going to be ready,” he added.

Chelsea are currently unbeaten this season having won two and drawn two of their opening four league games. The game against Bayern at Allianz Arena will be the first real challenge for Enzo Maresca’s men following which they will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

--IANS

aaa/