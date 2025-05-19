‘Events in Vinicius Jr documentary do not align with reality’: Valencia FC demand 'immediate correction’

Valencia, May 19 (IANS) La Liga club Valencia issued a stern statement claiming the documentary titled ‘Vini. Jr’ do not align with reality and have formally demanded an "immediate correction" regarding the events portrayed at their home ground Mestalla Stadium.

Netflix released the documentary on May 15, which explores Vinicius's journey from humble beginnings in Brazil to global stardom at Real Madrid, including his resilience and the racism he has faced in his career.

The La Liga club, which currently occupies the 12th spot in standings, has claimed that the documentary is misleading by its suggestion of widespread racist behaviour among fans during a heated match at Mestalla in May 2023. While three individuals were found guilty of racism, the club argued that the film unfairly generalises the actions of a few to the entire fanbase.

"In response to the injustice and falsehoods committed against Valencia CF's fans, the Club has formally demanded an immediate correction from the documentary's production company regarding the events at Mestalla, which do not align with reality. Truth and respect for our fans must prevail. Valencia CF reserves the right to pursue any legal actions available to it #RESPECT," read the statement by Valencia CF.

The match in question took place on May 21 during the 2022/23 season when Vinicius identified a fan directing racial abuse towards him that led to an on-field altercation with Valencia players, which saw the Brazilian getting a red card.

Three fans were arrested and also handed stadium life bans after they got into an altercation with Vinicius over racial abuse at the Mestalla Stadium during the match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF.

Since his arrival in Spain, the Brazilian has often been the target of racial comments and jeers from the tough Spanish crowds and has been a vocal advocate in the fight against racism.

--IANS

aaa/ab