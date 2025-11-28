Europa League: Forest, Villa eran compelling wins, Roma secure tight victory

Nottinghamshire, Nov 28 (IANS) Nottingham Forest made it three wins on the bounce as the Reds picked up three Europa League points with a 3-0 win over Malmo FF.

Ryan Yates, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Nikola Milenkovic scored as Forest secured successive home wins, leaving Malmo on one point.

Captain Yates curled in from inside the box after 27 minutes and almost scored again when Melker Ellborg brilliantly tipped away his header, Kalimuendo striking from the rebound in the 44th minute.

Milenkovic fired in the third following a corner 14 minutes after the restart, with Callum Hudson-Odoi then shooting against the crossbar for the English club, who moved up to eight points.

The win took Forest into 16th in the table and extended the Reds’ unbeaten run to five games in all competitions, and three wins in three games over the last month.

Meanwhile, Donyell Malen's excellent double ensured Aston Villa claimed their fourth win in five league phase matches after beating Young Boys 2-1.

The Dutch international forced a fine save from Marvin Keller with four minutes gone before squeezing in his first of the night with a glancing header that the visiting keeper could only tip onto the upright with the half-hour approaching.

Just ahead of half-time, the Villa forward struck again, powering into the top corner after collecting a Morgan Rogers pass.

Young Boys set up a tense finish through substitute Joel Monteiro's well-taken half-volley,

but were unable to complete the late comeback.

In another action, Neil El Aynaoui opened his account for Roma as the Italian side earned a deserved first home victory, handing 2-1 defeat to Midtjylland.

Elsewhere, Celtic came from behind to defeat Feyenoord in a rematch of the 1970 UEFA European Cup final. Hyunjun Yang, Reo Hatate and Benjamin Nygren were the heroes in Rotterdam as the Hoops moved to seven points.

