Europa League: Emery eyes spark for Villa, Forest marks emotional comeback

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Unai Emery will hope a return to the Europa League this week serves as the spark plug that ignites Aston Villa’s season, while Nottingham Forest embark on their first European campaign in three decades.

Emery is the most successful manager in Europa League history, having lifted the trophy three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal, and also guiding Arsenal to the 2019 final.

Yet, his current side has struggled to get going domestically. Villa remain winless in their first five Premier League games and had failed to score before Sunday’s 1-1 draw at 10-man Sunderland.

“Our start, we’ve not been doing well,” admitted the Spaniard, who cut a frustrated figure after the draw. “There is still work to do; some players are adapting in the squad and our idea, and they will need time. Other players were here last year and know how we want to build the team and how we were being successful in the last three years.”

Villa reached the quarterfinals of last season’s Champions League, losing 5-4 on aggregate to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain. After narrowly missing out on qualification for the competition again, they now begin their first Europa League main-draw campaign since 2008–09 at home to Bologna on Thursday — a repeat of their 2-0 win over the Italians in the Champions League last October. Bologna qualified this year by winning the Italian Cup, their first major trophy since 1974.

Like Emery, Nottingham Forest’s new boss Ange Postecoglou also knows the feeling of Europa League glory. The Australian, appointed earlier this month, ended Tottenham’s long trophy drought by beating Manchester United in last season’s final. Still, he is searching for his first victory at Forest following two defeats, including an early League Cup exit, and Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley.

“I do like my teams to play exciting football and score goals,” Postecoglou said upon his arrival at the City Ground, home to the 1979 and 1980 European Cup winners. “No apologies about that. That’s just the way I am and the way I want to see my teams play.”

Forest travel to Spain on Wednesday to face Real Betis in their first European fixture since the quarterfinals of the 1995–96 UEFA Cup against Bayern Munich. Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, finished runners-up to Chelsea in last season’s UEFA Conference League and boast former Manchester United winger Antony, who has rejoined the club on a five-year deal after a successful loan spell.

Elsewhere, the competition welcomes heavyweights and fallen giants alike. Celtic, led by Brendan Rodgers, travel to Serbia to face Red Star Belgrade in a clash of former European champions. Rangers, meanwhile, enter the Europa League under mounting pressure.

Embattled boss Russell Martin has faced protests from fans amid the club’s worst domestic start since 1978. During Saturday’s League Cup win over Hibernian, supporters hurled hundreds of coloured balls onto the pitch in a show of anger. “I can’t control any of it,” Martin said. “At this football club, it becomes about one person really quickly. It’s become about me, not by my choice.”

The competition also features two-time winners Porto, who open against Salzburg, and Feyenoord under Robin van Persie, who begin at Braga. Roma, twice runners-up, meet Nice, while Fenerbahce — who parted ways with Jose Mourinho after missing the Champions League — start their campaign at Dinamo Zagreb.

