England and Chelsea defender Millie Bright retires from international football

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) England and Chelsea Women defender Millie Bright has announced her retirement from international football, drawing the curtain on a distinguished nine-year England career that saw her lift the Euro 2022 title and captain the Lionesses to the 2023 World Cup final.

Bright, 31, revealed her decision on her podcast The Rest is Football: Daly Brightness, which she co-hosts with former England teammate Rachel Daly, saying that the choice was deeply personal and one she had “weighed up for a long time".

“I've been weighing this up for a long time. It's one of those decisions no one can make for you. It's a feeling and I'm at peace with it,” Bright said.

"Having the summer to reflect, fix my knee and get my head straight really put things into perspective. As you get older, your priorities change. I've been craving family time, time with friends and time for myself.”

Bright, who made her England debut in 2016 and went on to earn 88 caps, said she was “incredibly proud and honoured” to have represented her country, but felt the time was right to step away.

“I'm incredibly proud and honoured to have played for England for so long. Every single cap has been special and the memories I've made have been some of the best of my life. But it's the right time for me to call it a day with England,” she said.

The defender explained that her decision was guided by the need to give her all to Chelsea, admitting that the physical demands of elite football had left her at a “crossroads".

“Physically, I'm at that crossroads — can I be 50 per cent for each, for England and for Chelsea? I want to be all in,” she said. “To give myself the best chance of doing that and be the best for my club, I probably need to rein it in a little bit.”

“People will probably ask why, and one, it's for myself. It's a decision I've made — one that I'm happy with. I watched in the summer and there wasn't one part of me that thought I'd made the wrong decision.”

Bright had withdrawn herself from selection for England’s Euro 2025 campaign, choosing instead to recover from knee surgery and spend the summer focusing on her mental and physical well-being. From home, she watched as the Lionesses successfully defended their European title — the very trophy she helped win in 2022, when she started in every game.

She also captained the side to the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand, stepping up in the absence of injured skipper Leah Williamson, leading England to within touching distance of a historic world title.

Bright’s international journey began in September 2016, when she replaced Karen Carney as a late substitute in a 2-0 win against Belgium. Over the next nine years, she established herself as one of England’s most dependable defenders — a fearless, commanding presence at the back and a vocal leader on and off the pitch.

As she looked back on her legacy, Bright said she hoped to be remembered as someone who made a difference — both as a player and as a person.

“I want my legacy to be about being a winner — a difference maker. Not just someone who was there, but someone who grabbed every opportunity with both hands and wanted to make change,” she said.

“I want to be remembered for what I did on the pitch too — someone who'd do anything for anyone, who was reliable, and who gave everything, heart and soul, every single game. But ultimately, I want to be remembered as a true Lioness, someone who represented her country in the right way.”

