ECB condoles demise of former batter Wayne Larkins

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday that it was deeply saddened over the passing away of former batter Wayne Larkins, who died at the age of 71 after a short illness in University Hospital, Coventry.

Affectionately known as 'Ned', Larkins represented England in 13 Tests and 25 ODIs between 1979 and 1991, including an appearance in the 1979 World Cup final, where the side lost to the West Indies.

His most iconic moment as an England cricketer came in 1990, when he struck the winning runs at Sabina Park to seal a famous Test victory for his team over the West Indies. “Known for his powerful strokeplay and larger-than-life personality, Larkins was as beloved off the field as he was respected on it.”

“Wayne Larkins will be remembered not only for his achievements on the field but also for the warmth, humour, and spirit he brought to the game. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” said the ECB in a statement on Sunday.

In domestic cricket, Larkins made 716 appearances for Northamptonshire, amassing 29,929 county runs with 60 centuries across formats. He also served as the side’s skipper in over 50 matches in the absence of Geoff Cook and Allan Lamb. Larkins later played for Durham, leaving an indelible mark on the side as he turned out for them for four seasons.

"Ned loved everyone he met and everyone loved him. People were drawn to his infectious energy. He lit up every room and never wanted the party to finish. He loved his soul mate of a wife and his precious daughters so much.

"He will be partying up in the sky, drinking a toast to everyone and to his own life. We are devastated but we'll never forget his undeniably unique presence and his impact on our lives. We will carry him in our hearts forever," his wife Debbie was quoted as saying on the Northamptonshire website.

