East Bengal to play Bangalore's South United in season opener of Durand Cup

Kolkata, July 7 (IANS) The 134th edition of the Durand Cup, will kick off on July 23 with East Bengal FC facing Bengaluru-based South United FC (SUFC) at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in a Group A fixture.

The fixture marks the official start of a thrilling month-long campaign that will feature 43 matches across six cities, culminating in the final on August 23.

Fixtures and groups for the tournament were officially announced on Monday, setting the stage for a summer of high-stakes football and spirited rivalries.

The group stage comprises six groups of four teams each, with every group playing six matches. Six group winners and two best second-placed teams will progress to the quarterfinals, which are set to be held on August 16 and 17.

The semifinals are scheduled for August 19 and 20, leading up to the grand finale on Saturday, August 23rd. The venues for the knockout rounds will be announced in due course.

Kolkata will host two groups, Group A and Group B. Following the East Bengal opener, Indian Air Force Football Team and I-League side Namdhari FC will play their first match against SUFC on July 27 and July 30 respectively.

Group B action begins on July 28, when Mohammedan SC takes on Diamond Harbour FC at Kishore Bharati Krirangan. All eyes will then turn to the Kolkata Derby between ISL Champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan SC on July 31 at the same venue. The Border Security Force Football Team will play their first match against Diamond Harbour on August 1st.

Group C action kicks off in Jamshedpur on July 24 with hosts Jamshedpur FC (JFC) facing Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FT at the JRD Tata Sports Complex while Indian Army Football Team and 1 Ladakh FC playing their first match on July 29 and August 2 respectively.

Kokrajhar will host Group D which consists of ISL club Punjab FC, I-League 3 side from Assam Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, local side Bodoland FC and Indo Tibetan Border Police FT (ITBP FT) with ITBP FT taking on Karbi Anglong on July 27 in the opening match. Local side Bodoland FC will play their first match on July 31, while Punjab FC will play their opening match on August 3.

Group E opens in Shillong with home side Shillong Lajong FC meeting the Foreign Services Team on July 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Defending champions NorthEast United FC, begin their title defence on August 2 against the Foreign Services Team. The group will also see city rivals Shillong Lajong FC and Rangdajied United FC take on each other in the Shillong Derby on July 29.

In Manipur’s capital, Imphal, the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium will host the opening match of Group F on July 30, a high-stakes local derby between I-League sides TRAU FC and NEROCA FC. Indian Navy Football Team and I-League side Real Kashmir FC will start their Group F campaign on August 2.

The final group-stage fixture is scheduled for August 12 in Kokrajhar between Bodoland FC and ITBP FT at the SAI Stadium in a Group D clash.

