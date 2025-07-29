East Bengal sign Moroccan forward Hamid Ahadad for 2025-26 season

Kolkata, July 29 (IANS) East Bengal FC have announced the signing of Moroccan national team forward Hamid Ahadad for the 2025-26 season, with an option to extend for an additional year.

Thrilled to embark on his journey with East Bengal FC, Ahadad said, “I have heard great things about this club. Joining a club with such a century-long legacy is an honour. I have played for Zamalek SC in the past, so I am well aware of the pressure and intensity associated with iconic derbies. Now I can’t wait to experience the Kolkata derby, which is one of the biggest derbies in Asia. I want to give my best for this club and its passionate fans, and win as many trophies as possible.”

A versatile attacker capable of playing as a centre-forward or winger, Ahadad has built an impressive career across top-tier African leagues. He joins East Bengal FC from Morocco’s Botola Pro Inwi side Maghreb de Fès, where he played 1,432 minutes across 19 matches, contributing 3 goals and 3 assists last season. In 162 Botola Pro Inwi matches overall, the 30-year-old has logged 45 goals and 14 assists.

Welcoming Ahadad to the Red & Gold Brigade, Thangboi Singto, Head of Football at East Bengal FC, said, “We are delighted to welcome Hamid to the Emami East Bengal FC family. His experience, versatility, and proven track record at the highest level will significantly strengthen our attacking prowess. We believe Hamid will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our ambitions in the upcoming season.”

Ahadad’s standout performances include a successful stint with Zamalek SC in Egypt, where he won the Egyptian Premier League (2020-21), the Saudi-Egyptian Super Cup (2018), and the CAF Confederation Cup (2018-19). He also won the Botola Pro Inwi with Raja Casablanca in 2019-20. Ahadad has also represented Botola Pro Inwi clubs FUS Rabat and Wydad AC in the past.

Speaking about Ahadad’s inclusion, East Bengal FC Head Coach Oscar Bruzon said, “Hamid is primarily a centre-forward who is also capable of playing on the left wing as well as an attacking midfielder. He is a consistent goal scorer with a strong instinct for finding the back of the net. His skills and vast experience of playing for various top-level Moroccan and Egyptian clubs, along with his international experience, can indeed be a significant asset to the team.”

—IANS

