East Bengal sign India international Jyoti Chouhan ahead of AFC Women’s Champions League

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) East Bengal have bolstered their attacking line-up with the signing of India international Jyoti Chouhan, the club announced on Wednesday.

The move comes ahead of the team’s participation in the AFC Women’s Champions League group stage and the upcoming Indian Women’s League (IWL) season, as the defending champions look to strengthen their title defence.

Jyoti, who made history as the first Indian footballer to score a hat-trick for a European club — for Dinamo Zagreb against ZNK Agram in 2023 — joins East Bengal on a deal that runs until the end of the 2025–26 season. She will don the number 99 jersey for the Red and Golds.

Speaking after her signing, Jyoti expressed her excitement about joining one of India’s most storied football clubs.

“Joining East Bengal is a dream come true for me. We have a long calendar ahead and I am eager to contribute to this legendary club in the AFC Women’s Champions League Group Stage and our Indian Women’s League title defence,” she said.

“Coach Anthony has played a massive role in my evolution as a footballer and I am very happy to reunite with him and some of my other teammates. The support from the fans here is unmatched, and I look forward to making them proud.”

Born and raised in Sardarpur, a small town in Madhya Pradesh, Jyoti’s journey to professional football is one of resilience and determination. Coming from a humble background, she battled economic hardships to pursue her passion for the sport. She first rose to prominence representing Madhya Pradesh in the National Championships before moving to Kenkre FC, where her goal-scoring form caught attention in the Mumbai Women’s League.

Her breakthrough came with Gokulam Kerala FC, helping the club lift the IWL title in the 2021–22 season and later being named Best Player in the Kerala Women’s League. Her performance earned her a move abroad, joining Croatian top-flight club Dinamo Zagreb, where she spent two successful seasons. Jyoti was instrumental in Dinamo Zagreb’s Croatian Women’s Football Cup triumph in 2023–24 and their runner-up finish in 2022–23.

The 25-year-old has also represented India’s women’s national team seven times, scoring her first international goal in a 5-2 win over Pakistan at the 2024 SAFF Women’s Championship.

