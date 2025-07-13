East Bengal FC sign Edmund Lalrindika from Inter Kashi FC on 3-year deal

Kolkata, July 13 (IANS) East Bengal FC have completed the signing of Indian national team attacker Edmund Lalrindika from Inter Kashi FC on a three-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee. He will wear jersey number 10.

Returning to the Red & Gold Brigade after a five-year hiatus, Edmund previously represented East Bengal during the 2019-20 I-League season, on loan from Bengaluru FC. He showcased his potential with an assist on his debut in a Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan on January 19, 2020. Unfortunately, an injury in the same game cut his stint short.

Excited about his homecoming, Edmund said, “I’ve always dreamed of returning to East Bengal.

I sustained an injury on my debut during my first stint. It couldn’t get more unfortunate because

it happened during a derby at the VYBK. Now that I am back, I believe I have some unfinished

business here. I want to give my all, score goals, win derbies and tournaments for this great club.

The East Bengal fans showed me a lot of love five years ago. Now I want to show them what I am

truly capable of. Joy East Bengal!”

Hailing from Mizoram, Edmund is a versatile attacker capable of playing as a centre-forward, winger and attacking midfielder. In the 2024-25 season, he played 1,846 minutes across 24 matches for Inter Kashi, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

The 26-year-old was a standout performer in the past two editions of the I-League, scoring 8 goals and providing 13 assists.

Welcoming Edmund back to East Bengal, Thangboi Singto, Head of Football at East

Bengal FC said, “Edmund’s return is a massive boost for us. His proven track record, versatility

and familiarity with East Bengal’s ethos and passionate fan base make him an exciting addition.

We believe he will play a pivotal role in our ambition to chase and win major titles.”

A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, Edmund was part of the Bengaluru FC set-up from 2019 to

2024, before joining Inter Kashi on loan in 2023. The young forward has also represented India

at the U-14, U-16, U-19 and senior levels. He made his senior national team debut in a FIFA World

Cup Qualifier against Kuwait at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on 6 June 2024.

"Edmund is just fresh from an outstanding

season with Inter Kashi, even earning well-deserved national team call-ups. We’ve been tracking

his performances very closely. I am happy because we’ve secured a player who is growing in

stature and can truly make a difference in diverse attacking situations," East Bengal FC Head Coach Oscar Bruzon said.

--IANS

bc/