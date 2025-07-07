East Bengal FC attacker Vishnu PV signs two-year contract extension

Kolkata, July 7 (IANS) Vishnu PV has signed a two-year contract extension, securing his future with East Bengal FC until the end of the 2027-28 season. Vishnu was East Bengal’s joint-leading scorer in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 with four goals.

Vishnu has emerged as a key talent for the Red & Gold brigade, showcasing his steady improvement over the past two seasons. The Kerala-born forward joined East Bengal FC in mid-2023 on a three-year contract and has so far represented the team in 55 top-flight matches.

Vishnu expressed his excitement, saying, “East Bengal has nurtured my growth and continuously supported me to become a better player. I am grateful to the Emami East Bengal FC management and the passionate fans for always believing in me. This club has made me what I am today, and I am determined to bring East Bengal as much success as possible.”

Vishnu has been a regular member of EB’s Calcutta Football League squad, contributing 11 CFL goals over the past two seasons. In Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, Vishnu appeared in 22 matches and registered 4 goals, 3 assists, 38 successful dribbles, and 115 successful duels across 1,459 minutes. His string of consistent performances in December 2024 earned him the ISL Emerging Player of the Month award.

Vishnu made a remarkable impact in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2024 too, helping the Red & Golds reach the final and subsequently qualify for the Next Gen Cup in England. The 23-year-old also holds the record for scoring the fastest goal by an East Bengal player in the ISL (33 seconds) – a feat he achieved in the away leg fixture against Odisha FC in ISL 2023-24.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Oscar Bruzon said, “Vishnu has become an important asset to the club, hence his extension was a top priority for us. He has limitless potential, fearless dribbling skills, and match-winning impact. If he continues to work hard and develop at such a rapid pace, he can become one of the best wingers in the country.”

--IANS

