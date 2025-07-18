East Bengal announce triple signing of Miguel Figueira, MD Rashid and Kevin Sibille

Kolkata, July 18 (IANS) East Bengal FC have announced the signings of Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira, Palestinian international midfielder Mohammed Rashid and Argentine defender Kevin Sibille as part of the club’s reinforcements for the 2025-26 season

Miguel Figueira, a versatile midfielder known for his creativity and defensive composure, reunites with Coach Oscar Bruzon, under whose guidance he enjoyed a successful stint at Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings, winning three consecutive Bangladesh Premier League titles (2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24) and two consecutive Independence Cups (2022-23 and 2023- 24). The tall midfielder represented Brazilian Serie B club Goiás EC before joining Bashundhara. During his Bashundhara stint, Miguel registered 37 goals and 26 assists in 64 matches.

Miguel expressed his excitement about joining East Bengal FC, stating, “I am very happy to join this iconic club and reunite with Coach Bruzon and S & C Coach Javier Sanchez. They are great people who have helped me a lot in my career. I hope to have a great season and win titles for this great club and its fans.”

Mohammed Rashid, a standout performer for the Palestinian national team, brings defensive solidity and tactical discipline to the squad. Having helped Palestine reach the Round of 16 in last year’s AFC Asian Cup, Rashid’s addition strengthens the team’s midfield with his robust playing style and ability to anchor the midfield. The 30-year-old travels to India after a notable stint with Indonesian Super League side Persebaya Surabaya, where he played 33 matches and scored 6 goals, showcasing his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively.

His previous clubs include Bali United (Indonesia), Jabal Al-Mukaber (Palestine), Smouha SC (Egypt), Persib Bandung (Indonesia), Al-Jeel (Saudi Arabia), Shabab Al-Bireh (Palestine) and Hilal Al-Quds (Palestine).

Rashid said, “I am honored to join the Red & Gold family. I want to make a significant contribution to the club’s mission to win titles. I cannot wait to play in Kolkata and achieve great things for the East Bengal fans. Joy East Bengal!”

Kevin Sibille, a product of the prestigious River Plate Academy, joins the Red & Gold Brigade from Spanish club SD Ponferradina. Sibille exhibited his defensive prowess across spells with Atletico Baleares, CD Castellon and Valencia B. In the 2024-25 season, the 26-year-old logged 2,602 minutes across 32 matches for Ponferradina.

Sibille said, “I am privileged to be part of a historic club like East Bengal. I am excited to play in Kolkata, interact with all the passionate fans and create wonderful memories with them – memories which we can all be proud of.”

Speaking about these overseas inclusions, East Bengal FC Head Coach Oscar Bruzon said, “Miguel is a game changer in the attacking third. He is at the peak of his career and is expected to display exceptional quality and score crucial goals for the team. Kevin is a young and modern centre-back who not only excels in the main defensive duties of winning duels, blocking shots and covering the backline with his pace, but also contributes to the team’s offensive play through his passing and ball control.

"Rashid is a disciplined and strong-minded defensive midfielder, known for his ball-winning ability, interceptions, tactical awareness, leadership, high work-rate and mobility. While primarily an anchor, Rashid has evolved his playing style to contribute offensively with good distribution and long-range shooting.”

