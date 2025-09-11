Eala, Tjen set up quarterfinal meeting in Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, Sep 11 (IANS) Alexandra Eala continued her surge Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Julia Riera to reach the quarterfinals of Sao Paulo Open.

It marks Eala’s third quarterfinal of the season, coming on the heels of her WTA 125 title in Guadalajara and a first-round upset of Clara Tauson at the US Open in recent weeks.

The Filipino star converted all three break points to take the opening set in just over 30 minutes.

The second set was more competitive. Eala broke in the first game, but Riera responded immediately. Later, Riera saved four match points before the No. 3 seed Eala finally closed out the win, WTA reports.

“I said the other day that the Brazilians are super hospitable. That’s one thing I think you have in common with the Philippines, so I’m feeling at home. I loved the atmosphere tonight," Eala said after the match.

Notably, Eala has spent less than 2.5 hours on court, including a 70-minute victory over Yasmine Mansouri in the first round.

Next, Eala will face Indonesia’s top-ranked player, Janice Tjen, who dropped just one game in a 6-1, 6-0 rout of Martina Okalova earlier in the day to advanced to her first-career quarterfinal.

After serving up a first-set breadstick, Tjen delivered a second-set bagel in a match that lasted just 52 minutes. She faced only one break point while forcing 12 of her own, converting six. Despite landing just over 42% of her first serves, she won nearly 86% of those points, according to WTA stats.

With the win, Tjen becomes the first Indonesian woman to reach a WTA quarterfinal since Angelique Widjaja in Bali in 2004.

The quarterfinal cash It will be Eala and Tjen's first career meeting. Eala is aiming for her third WTA semifinal of the season. Tjen, competing in just her second WTA-level tournament, is seeking her first.

--IANS

bc/