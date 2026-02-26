DY Patil T20 Cup: Sooryavanshi, Tendulkar lead DY Patil Blue to thrilling win over Indian Navy

Navi Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and seam-bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar produced blistering knocks to steer DY Patil Blue to a successful chase against Indian Navy on day four of the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Sooryavanshi, who starred in India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph earlier this month and took home Player of the Match in the final and Player of the Tournament awards, smashed 63 off just 19 balls, including hitting seven fours and five sixes at an astonishing strike rate of 331.58.

Tendulkar also held the innings together with an unbeaten 55 off 29 deliveries, striking seven boundaries and two sixes. India batter Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with 27 to keep the chase on track.

The Indian Navy had set a stiff target after posting an imposing 219/4 in their 20 overs, with their top order firing in unison, as Kuwar Pathak top-scored with a 53-ball 87. But thanks to Sooryavanshi and Tendulkar, DY Patil Blue responded with aggression, overhauling the total with five wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Route Mobile chased down CAG’s total of 172/9 with five wickets to spare at the DY Patil Stadium, thanks to Virat Singh hitting 85 while Vipraj Nigam slammed 38 not out. At the University Ground, Canara Bank overhauled the target of 216/5 set by Nirlon with one over and four wickets to spare, as Atharva Taide top-scored with 60.

Brief scores:

At DY Patil Ground, Talegaon - Group C: Indian Navy 219/4 in 20 overs (Kuwar Pathak 87, Nitin Tanwar 57 not out) lost to DY Patil Blue 225/5 in 19.1 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 63, Arjun Tendulkar 55 not out; Vishal Gaur 3-41) by five wickets

At DY Patil Stadium - Group B: CAG 172/9 in 20 overs (Prerak Mankad 43, Aman Mokhade 34; Mohit Awasthi 2-36) lost to Route Mobile 177/5 in 17.2 overs (Virat Singh 85, Vipraj Nigam 38 not out; Ajay Singh Kookna 2-38) by five wickets

At DY Patil University - Group C: Nirlon 216/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 52, Aarya Desai 51, Bhupen Lalwani 40) lost to Canara Bank 221/6 in 19 overs (Atharva Taide 60, MG Naveen 49, KV Siddharth 37 not out; Saurabh Singh 3-34) by four wickets

Friday’s fixture:

At DY Patil Stadium - 11 am: Group D: BPCL v Income Tax; 4 pm: Group A: Tata Sports v CGST

At DY Patil University - 11 am: Group C: Nirlon v Indian Navy; 4 pm: Group B: Jain Irrigation v Route Mobile

