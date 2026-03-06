DY Patil T20 Cup: Mandal’s all-round show leads Canara Bank into final against Mumbai Customs

Navi Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Ajay Mandal’s all-round show helped Canara Bank beat DY Patil Red by three runs in the semifinal of the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday. Mandal’s impressive showing meant Canara Bank will take on Mumbai Customs in the final, after the latter sealed a five-wicket win over DY Patil Blue.

Mandal anchored Canara Bank’s innings by hitting 46 as they posted 181/9 in 20 overs. DY Patil Red’s left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari (4-33) grabbed a hat-trick in the final over, dismissing Mandal, Lavish Kaushal, and KB Pawan.

Chasing 182, DY Patil Red looked well placed at 132/3, but the dismissal of skipper Krunal Pandya triggered a collapse, and they finished three runs short. Mandal (3-22), Kaushal (2-20), and Shreesha Achar (2-30) were the standout bowlers for Canara Bank.

Meanwhile, at the DY Patil University Ground, Chinmay Sutar powered Mumbai Customs with a 44-ball 74, including six fours and five sixes, to chase down DY Patil Blue’s 156/9 in just 15.3 overs.

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav (2-29) bowled well for DY Patil Blue, but Customs were never in trouble. Earlier, veteran pacer Sandeep Warrier (4-28) was the standout for Customs with the ball. Mumbai Customs will face Canara Bank in the final, to be held later on Friday night.

Brief scores:

At DY Patil Stadium: Canara Bank 181/9 in 20 overs (Ajay Mandal 46, MG Naveen 36; Naman Tiwari 4-33, Suyash Sharma 2-22) beat DY Patil Red 178/9 in 20 overs (Atharva Kale 47, Aman Khan 35; Ajay Mandal 3-22, Shreesha Achar 2-30) by three runs

At DY Patil University: DY Patil Blue 156/9 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 42, Anand Bais 31; Sandeep Warrier 4-28, Daksh Kamra 2-23) lost to Mumbai Customs 157/5 in 15.3 overs (Chinmay Sutar 74, Prasad Pawar 38; Mayank Yadav 2-29) by five wickets

