DY Patil T20 Cup: Lomror, Rawat star for Income Tax; Bista, Wadhera lead the way for Jain Irrigation

Navi Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Left-handed batting duo Mahipal Lomror and Anuj Rawat powered Income Tax to a six-wicket win over Bank of Baroda in the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup game held at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul on Wednesday.

Chasing 164/5 posted by Bank of Baroda, batting all-rounder Lomror and wicketkeeper-batter Rawat shared a 119-run stand for the second wicket to set up the victory for Income Tax side in the tournament seen as more of a preparatory tournament for the upcoming IPL season.

Lomror finished unbeaten on 78 off 39 balls, striking five fours and five sixes, while Rawat made 59 off 34 deliveries studded with six boundaries and three sixes. Income Tax completed the chase with 29 balls to spare.

For Bank of Baroda, Jay Jain was the standout performer with an unbeaten 91 off 54 balls, hitting five fours and six sixes. All-rounder Parth Rekhade returned with figures of 2-25 for Income Tax.

Meanwhile, at the DY Patil University Ground, Jain Irrigation defeated DTDC by six wickets by chasing down 199 with three balls to spare. Skipper Jay Bista led from the front with 62 off 40 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes.

He added 61 runs for the third wicket with India A and Punjab Kings left-handed batter Nehal Wadhera, who scored 49 off 30 balls, studded with a four and four sixes. Gautam Wagela was DTDC’s top scorer in them making 198/3 through an unbeaten 76 off 42 balls, featuring nine boundaries and two sixes, though the effort went in vain.

Brief Scores: At DY Patil Stadium - Group D: Bank of Baroda 164/5 in 20 overs (Jay Jain 91 not out, Rakshith S 22; Parth Rekhade 2-25) lost to Income Tax 165/4 in 15.1 overs (Mahipal Lomror 78 not out, Anuj Rawat 59; Vaibhav Mali 2-28) by six wickets

At DY Patil University - Group B: DTDC 198/3 in 20 overs (Gautam Wagela 76 not out, Vedant Murkar 37) lost to Jain Irrigation 202/4 in 19.3 overs (Jay Bista 62, Nehal Wadhera 49; Ankit Singh 2-38) by six wickets

Thursday’s matches: At DY Patil Stadium - 11 am: Group B: CAG v Route Mobile

At DY Patil University Ground - 11 am: Group C: Nirlon v Canara Bank

At DY Patil Ground, Talegaon - 11 am: Group C: DY Patil Blue v Indian Navy, 4 pm: Group A: DY Patil Red v Mumbai Customs

--IANS

nr/