Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong FC overcome Indian Navy FT to reach second consecutive SF

Shillong, Aug 16 (IANS) Shillong Lajong FC came from behind to overcome Indian Navy FT 2-1 in the first quarterfinal of the Durand Cup, which was played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday, to secure their second consecutive semifinal appearance. Second-half goals from Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah gave the home side the victory after Vijay Marandi had given Indian Navy the lead in the first half.

Shillong Lajong started in a 4-3-3 formation with Head Coach Birendra Thapa opting for his trusted frontline of Phrangki Buam, Everbrightson Sana, and Sheen Stevenson with Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Treimiki Lamurong, and Gladdy Kharbuli in midfield. The defence was handled by Rudra Ved and Kenstar Kharshong in the middle and Kitboklang Khyriem and Saveme Tariang as wing backs with Siwel Rymbai guarding the goal.

Indian Navy Head Coach Raman Rai fielded his team in a traditional 4-4-2 formation with captain Bhaskar Roy guarding the goal and Sreyas V.G. and Vijay Marandi spearheading the attack. Pintu Mahata and Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha started in the middle with J. Vijay and Roshan Panna attacking through the wings. The defence was led by the experienced Adersh Mattummal, Brijesh Giri, Novin Gurung, and Maibam Deny Singh.

The first half saw very few chances being created until the 35th-minute mark, when the game came to life, and at the end of a chaotic sequence of two minutes, the Indian Navy took the lead. A long goal-kick from Bhaskar Roy was brought down by Roshan Panna and squared to Vijay Marandi inside the box. The forward showed composure to round the goalkeeper and three defenders, and his left-footed shot deflected off the retrieving goalkeeper and found the net past the two defenders who were on the goal line.

The goal came before both goalkeepers made terrific saves at each end, with Siwel Rymbai showing his reflex to palm away a glancing header from Sreyas V.G., and at the other end, Bhaskar Roy dived full stretch to his right to deny Gladdy Kharbuli.

The second half saw Shillong Lajong forcing attacks to find the equaliser, but they were thwarted by a disciplined Navy defence and their own decisions in the final third. Everbrightson Sana came the closest to scoring with his header, hitting the crossbar and going out. Sheen Stevenson also failed to find the target after Rudra Ved found the winger free inside the box, but he couldn’t keep his header down. The Navy men were content to play in the counterattack and looked more in control of the game.

The home side eventually found the equaliser after constant pressure in the 69th minute with a lucky break. Damaitphang Lyngdoh’s intended cross from the left wing curled into the goal after the ball looped into the net after hitting the far post.

Shillong Lajong took the lead in the 79th minute after the young Everbrightson Sana won and converted a penalty. The striker received the ball at the edge of the box and, with a smart turn, foxed Novin Gurung, who brought him down inside the box. The 20-year-old stepped up to convert the penalty calmly past Bhaskar Roy, who guessed correctly but was beyond his reach, sending the home crowd into frenzy.

Shillong Lajong absorbed the pressure from the Indian Navy and defended resiliently to ensure that they reached their third Durand Cup semi-final appearance.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/