Durand Cup: Ruatkima brace fires Diamond Harbour past Jamshedpur into Semifinals

Jamshedpur, Aug 17 (IANS) In a stunning quarter-final at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Diamond Harbour FC delivered one of the biggest shocks of the 134th Durand Cup, defeating Jamshedpur FC 2–0 to storm into the semifinals. Inspired by a brilliant first-half brace from Ruatkima and backed by an outstanding defensive performance, the debutants from Bengal outclassed their ISL opponents, leaving the home side and their fans shell-shocked. While JFC dominated possession and threw everything forward in the second half, Diamond Harbour’s composure, discipline, and counter-attacking threat saw them hold on for a famous victory.

JFC interim head coach Steven Dias fielded a settled 4-3-3 lineup and made three changes to his starting line-up bringing in Japanese International Rei Tachikawa, Sreekuttan VS and Nikhil Barla in place of Suhair VP, Kartik Choudhary, and Vincy Barretto while Diamond Harbour FC Head Coach Jose Antonio Vicuna Ochandorena made five changes to his starting line-up bringing in Robilal Mandi, Sairuatkima, Mirshad Koottappunna, Samuel Lalmuanpuia and Hali Charan Narzary in place of Clayton Dasilva, Susnata Malik, Melroy Melwin Assisi, Girik Mahesh Khosla and Naresh Singh in a 4-3-3 formation with deadly trio of Luka Majcen, Hali Charan and Jobby Justin in the attacking line.

The quarter-final showdown at the JRD Tata Sports Complex saw Diamond Harbour FC take a stunning early lead, rattling the confident home side, Jamshedpur FC. Just three minutes in, Ruatkima capitalised on a set-piece. A long throw unsettled JFC’s defence and the defender was left unmarked to slide home the opener.

Diamond Harbour continued to dominate the tempo. A flowing move that involved Luka Majcen and Jobby Justin culminated in Paul unleashing a powerful long-range effort, though it lacked accuracy and failed to trouble Jamshedpur’s keeper Amrit Gope. As JFC struggled to find cohesion in midfield, chances began to dry up.

The home side tried to respond as Rei’s intricate run allowed him to whip in a teasing cross picked out by Praful, but his shot drifted harmlessly over the bar. Soon after, Jayesh Rane surged forward from 25 yards and let fly, but his effort narrowly missed, epitomising Jamshedpur’s frustrations in front of goal.

At around the 40th minute, Ruatkima struck again on the counter. Samuel lofted a cross from the right flank, it deflected into Ruatkima’s path, and he volleyed it clinically into the net doubling Diamond Harbour’s advantage and silencing the home crowd.

At the half time, Diamond Harbour looked unstoppable. Their fluid interplay, particularly through Jobby Justin and Hali Charan Narzary, posed a persistent threat, although Jobby’s heavier touch denied them a further goal. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur, under interim coach Steven Dias, looked shell-shocked despite firm belief and home advantage, they lacked sharpness in the final third.

Trailing 0–2 after Ruatkima’s first-half brace, Jamshedpur FC flew out of the blocks after the restart and piled on sustained pressure, but Diamond Harbour FC’s shape held. VP Suhair teed up Sarthak Golui, whose floated delivery flashed through the six-yard area with no takers as the hosts signalled intent early in the half.

Sanan repeatedly attacked down the left, driving to the byline and whipping crosses that were turned away as DHFC’s back line refused to budge. From deeper, Nishu Kumar stepped inside two challenges and tried his luck from range, but the effort drifted away without forcing a full stretch. The clearest opening came when Sanan cut inside and drilled low; goalkeeper Mirshad got down sharply to parry, then sprang up to palm away Suhair’s volleyed follow-up in a superb double save that preserved the two-goal cushion.

In the end, Diamond Harbour FC scripted one of the standout results of the Durand Cup so far, holding their ground with remarkable discipline to seal a famous 2–0 win over Jamshedpur FC and book their place in the semifinals. Built on Ruatkima’s first-half brace and sustained by a heroic defensive effort the underdogs frustrated JFC’s frontline at every turn. Every counterattack, often sparked by the tireless Luka Majcen, JobbyJustin, and Hali Charan Narzary, kept the ISL side wary, ensuring the momentum never swung completely. For a team making their Durand Cup debut, DHFC’s victory was not only a tactical triumph but also a statement of intent, as they silenced the home crowd in Jamshedpur and announced themselves as genuine contenders in the competition.

