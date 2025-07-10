Durand Cup returns to Imphal with a grand trophy tour

Imphal, July 10 (IANS) Imphal welcomed the 134th Durand Cup trophies with a grand trophy tour as Asia’s oldest football tournament returned to Manipur’s capital after a gap of two years.

The three trophies of the Durand Cup were showcased here at the City Convention Centre in the presence of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, who was the Chief Guest of the event.

Also present, were Prashant Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur and senior military leadership including Lt. Gen. Mohit Malhotra AVSM SM, Chief of Staff, HQ Eastern Command and Chairman, Durand Cup Organising Committee, Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar AVSM YSM, General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, Maj Gen. S.S Karthikeya YSM SM, General Officer Commanding, 57 Mountain Division, Maj. Gen. Ravroop Singh YSM SM, Inspector General, Assam Rifles (South), and Rajiv Singh - DGP Manipur.

The three glittering pieces of silverware, the Durand Cup, the original prize, and the rolling Shimla Trophy (presented by residents of Shimla in 1904), as well as the President’s Cup, which the winners keep permanently, were unveiled during the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said, “Hosting the 134th edition of the Durand Cup tournament once again in Imphal is a testament to our state's deep-rooted passion for football and the collective efforts of both civil and military establishments. I would like to convey my sincere appreciation to the Indian Army, particularly the Eastern Command, for bringing this celebrated tournament back to the football-loving land of Manipur.

"Sports are an integral part of our state's identity. Manipur has always been at the forefront of sporting excellence, producing national heroes and Olympians who have brought immense pride to the nation. I wish the 134th Edition of the Durand Cup great success," he said.

"I am confident that it will be bigger, better, and more thrilling than ever before. My heartfelt wishes to all the participating teams. May you play with honour, courage, and passion, inspiring countless young hearts along the way," he added.

Lt. Gen Mohit Malhotra also shared his thoughts. “For over 137 years, the Durand Cup has witnessed the evolution of Indian football, producing legends, uniting communities, and igniting passions across generations. In recent years, under the stewardship of Eastern Command, the Durand Cup has experienced remarkable growth in stature, reach, and quality.

"Our efforts, in close partnership with stakeholders across the country, have ensured that the tournament retains its heritage while embracing modern professionalism. I invite the people of this great city, football enthusiasts, and the vibrant youth of Manipur to come forward, be part of history, and experience world-class football at your doorstep. Together, let us celebrate the beautiful game, honour tradition, and inspire the next generation,” he said.

The trophy tour started in the morning from Sendra and travelled through Moirang, Bishnupur, Nambol, Keishampat Junction, Singjamei BR, Manipur University, Kangla West Gate, Chingmeirong (War Cemetery), and Lamlong Bazar before arriving at the City Convention Centre.

Eight members of the women’s national team from Manipur, including captain Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Grace Dangmei, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, and Lynda Serto Kom, who recently qualified for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asia Cup, were also present at the roadshow flag off.

A total of six matches will be played in Imphal, with the first match scheduled on July 30. The Khuman Lampak Stadium will host local sides North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA FC) and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU FC), who will face each other in the Manipur derby. Real Kashmir FC and the Indian Navy Football Team are the other sides in the group.

