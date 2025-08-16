Durand Cup: NorthEast United outclass Bodoland to set up repeat Shillong clash

Kokrajhar, Aug 16 (IANS) Defending champions NorthEast United FC produced a commanding performance to overpower Bodoland FC 4–0 in front of a packed SAI Stadium, marching into the semi-finals of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup. Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie struck a brace, while Spaniard Andy Garcia and substitute Parthib Gogoi added their names to the scoresheet, as the Highlanders set up a mouthwatering last-four clash against Shillong Lajong FC.

Vikash Panthi fielded a settled 4-2-3-1 lineup with Diamary in goal and Robinson leading the line, supported by Pranjal and Gwgwmsar Gayary on the flanks. NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali, reverting to his strong XI after resting players in the group finale, deployed his familiar 4-3-3 with skipper Miguel Zabaco marshalling the backline, Gurmeet Singh in goal, and a potent frontline of Ajaraie, Jithin MS, and Lalrinzuala.

The opening quarter-hour saw both teams exchange blows in a frenetic, end-to-end contest. Robinson, Pranjal, and Urjoy Brahma tested Gurmeet at one end, while Ajaraie, Lalrinzuala, and Andy forced Diamary into sharp saves at the other. In the 17th minute, Andy’s curling free kick from the right nearly crept in, but Diamary parried away at the near post.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute. A defensive lapse from Bodoland allowed Jithin M.S. to burst down the right and square for Ajaraie, who calmly finished past Diamary to silence the home crowd and put the champions ahead. Substitute Arjun Mardi had Bodoland’s best chance to equalise soon after, but he dragged his effort wide, while Junior Onguene was denied by Gurmeet following a clever Robinson pass.

The Highlanders could have doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime when Ajaraie was one-on-one with Diamary, but the Bodoland goalkeeper stood tall and drew a foul to keep the deficit at 1-0 at the end of the first half.

Bodoland came out aggressively after the restart, but their lack of cutting edge in the final third was punished in the 53rd minute. A flowing move started by Zabaco released Buanthanglun Samte on the left, whose cross was met by Andy Gaitan in the middle. The Spaniard’s low strike squeezed past Diamary despite his fingertips, doubling NEUFC’s advantage and making it the first goal for Andy for his new side.

Eight minutes later, Ajaraie struck again. Thoi Singh’s cross from the right found the Moroccan in space, who teased with the goalkeeper and defence before slotting coolly into the net for his second of the evening, effectively sealing the contest at 3-0.

Bodoland, spurred by their vociferous supporters, pushed hard to reduce the margin but were repeatedly thwarted by Zabaco’s disciplined backline and Gurmeet’s safe hands. In the 74th minute, Redeem Tlang forced Diamary into another acrobatic save from distance.

The final word came deep into stoppage time when substitute Jairo threaded a delightful through ball for Parthib Gogoi, who kept his composure to slot into the far corner and complete the 4-0 rout.

With the final whistle, Bodoland’s fairytale run in the Durand Cup came to an end in the quarterfinal, while defending champions NorthEast United marched a step closer to their title defence. The Highlanders will now face Shillong Lajong FC in a repeat of last year’s semi-final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, on August 19.

